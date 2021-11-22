Deccan Gladiators vs. Delhi Bulls Dream11 predictions: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Abu Dhabi T10 match - November 22nd, 2021

Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls will lock horns in the Abu Dhabi T10 League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday, November 22.

Deccan Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, started the tournament on a winning note over the Chennai Braves. They were later defeated by Team Abu Dhabi by four wickets after a dramatic last-ball six.

The Gladiators' batting has been led by top-order batter Tom Moores, who has 47 runs over two innings. In the middle order, they have the best all-rounder in Andre Russell who can bowl his two-over quota as well. With the ball, Wanindu Hasaranga has been doing his magic.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bulls are quite unstoppable at the moment. They have three back-to-back wins against Northern Warriors, Bangla Tigers and Chennai Braves.

With several match-winners in their side, the Bulls are already shaping up to be title contenders. Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbas has been leading the batting charts and Romario Shepherd has picked up the most wickets for his side so far.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DG vs DB contest.

Delhi Bulls skipper Dwayne Bravo had a good game in his team's last outing against Chennai Braves. The Caribbean legend, who recently announced his international retirement, is expected to come out all guns blazing in the upcoming games.

The explosive all-rounder has picked up one wicket so far and scored 48 runs in two innings. When the chips are down, it is safe to expect Dwayne Bravo to stand tall for his team.

Mohammad Hafeez started the tournament on a high with a 31-run knock over the Northern Warriors. His next two matches were less impressive, as he scored only 7 and 15 runs against the Bangla Tigers and Chennai Braves respectively.

However, the skipper has been given a chance to roll his arm, making him an ideal choice as a multiplier. With the prospect of Hafeez bowling his full quota and batting in the middle order, he could turn out to be a wise pick in the upcoming game.

#1 Andre Russell (DG)

Explosive Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russel started the tournament with an unbeaten 43-run knock vs Gladiators, which proved to be in vain. Russell's ipmact with the ball has been relatively insignificant so far. However, his reputation for turning games upside down has been well-documented over the years.

Andre Russell is batting down the order while also bowling his full two-over quota in the death overs. The KKR all-rounder has a good chance of bagging some important points for your fantasy team.

