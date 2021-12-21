DG vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Qualifier 2

Qualifier 2 of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2021 has the Dambulla Giants (DG) taking on the Jaffna Kings (JK) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday.

The Jaffna Kings, who were the team to beat in the league phase, suffered a shock loss in Qualifier 1 to the Galle Gladiators. However, they have another crack at making the final against the Dambulla Giants, who have blown hot and cold in this tournament. But with a strong roster to fall back on, the Giants will fancy their chances against the Kings, who will head into this game as the clear favourites. With some of the best players in the world taking center-stage, an entertaining game is on the cards in Hambantota.

DG vs JK Probable Playing 11 Today

JK XI

Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ashen Bandara, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Wahab Riaz, Suranga Lakmal and Maheesh Theekshana

DG XI

Phil Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (c&wk), Sandun Weerakkody, Janith Liyanage, Najibullah Zadran, Sachitha Jayathilake, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Joshua Little, Nuwan Pradeep and Imran Tahir

Match Details

DG vs JK, LPL 2021, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 21st December 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games at this venue, the pitch is a decent one to bat on with the bowlers bound to get some help early on. There should be some swing on offer for the pacers, something that the batters will be wary of. As the match progresses, the pitch could slower and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to chase under the lights with 160 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s DG vs JK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Although Phil Salt's recent form isn't noteworthy, he still remains one of the top runscorers in the competition. His ability to get his team off to fast starts in the powerplay makes him a fine addition to your DG vs JK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando has impressed at the top of the order for the Kings, scoring runs at a fair rate alongside Gurbaz and Kohler-Cadmore. He is one of the better players of pace in the Sri Lankan circuit, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga hasn't really lit the tournament up with the premier leggie picking eight wickets in eight games. He has been decent with the bat as well and given the nature of the track, he is a must-have in your DG vs JK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has played his part to perfection in the LPL this season, picking 15 wickets in nine matches. His variations and accuracy have bamboozled quite a few batters and given his experience, Tahir should find a place in your fantasy team in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in DG vs JK Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (JK) - 454 points

Maheesh Theekshana (JK) - 447 points

Phil Salt (DG) - 537 points

Important stats for DG vs JK Dream11 prediction team

Thisara Perera - 162 runs in 9 LPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 32.40

Phil Salt - 279 runs in 9 LPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 31.00

Maheesh Theekshana - 13 wickets in 8 LPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.92

DG vs JK Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)

DG vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Gurbaz, N Zadran, T Kohler-Cadmore, P Salt, A Fernando, R Mendis, S Jayathilake, W Hasaranga, M Theekshana, I Tahir and W Riaz

Captain: P Salt, Vice-Captain: R Gurbaz

DG vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Gurbaz, J Liyanage, T Kohler-Cadmore, N Dickwella, A Fernando, R Mendis, C Karunaratne, W Hasaranga, M Theekshana, I Tahir and W Riaz

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: W Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: N Dickwella

Edited by Samya Majumdar