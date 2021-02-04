DG vs MA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 Match 22 Super League – Feb 04, 2021

Match number 22 of the Abu Dhabi T10 league will see Deccan Gladiators lock horns with Maratha Arabians.

The Maratha Arabians currently languish at the bottom of the league while the Deccan Gladiators sit two places above them. Bot the sides have same points but Deccan Gladiators have a better net run rate.

The game, however, is a dead rubber. Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers will fight for the fourth and final playoffs spot in another match tonight.

This will be the first time the two sides meet in this edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Both teams will want to end a disappointing campaign on a positive note.

Squads to choose from; Abu Dhabi T10 league

Deccan Gadiators: Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers

Maratha Arabians: Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Shakoor, Ishan Malhotra, Laurie Evans, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Javed Ahmadi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Shoaib Malik, Sompal Kami, Taskin Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Amjad Gul Khan, Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Ravinderpal Singh, Maroof Merchant

Predicted Playing XI

Advertisement

Deccan Gadiators: Mohammad Shahzad, Sunil Narine, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollardddin Ashraf, Imtiaz Ahmed, Aaron S, Sharafuummers, Ravi Rampaul, Zahoor Khan, Anwar Ali

Maratha Arabians: Alishan Sharafu, Muktar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik, Mosaddek Hossain, Abdul Shakoor, Ishan Malhotra, Yamin Ahmedzai, Sompal Kami, Maroof Merchant.

Match Details

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs Maratha Gladiators, Match 22

Date: 2nd February 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A decent batting track will welcome teams at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. There might be some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pitch shouldn't change much during the game. A score of over 120 is considered par at this venue.

DG vs MA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DG vs MA Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Sunil Narine, Azam Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Mohammad Hafeez,Shoaib Malik, Alishan Sharafu, Anwar Ali, Yamin Ahmedzai,Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez Vice Captain: Zahoor Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Sunil Narine, Azam Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Mohammad Hafeez,Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Yamin Ahmedzai,Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul

Captain: Sunil Narine Vice Captain: Kieron Pollard