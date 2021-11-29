DG vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 25

Match 25 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) taking on Deccan Gladiators (DG) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Team Abu Dhabi returned to winning ways against the Chennai Bulls courtesy of Phil Salt's fifty. They will be keen to sustain their momentum with a win over the Gladiators, who are currently occupying the top-spot in the points table. With the likes of Andre Russell and Wanindu Hasaranga in their ranks, Deccan Gladiators will hold the edge going into the game. But Liam Livingstone and co. have already beaten them once earlier in the tournament.

DG vs TAD Probable Playing 11 Today

TAD XI

Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Jamie Overton, Colin Ingram, Sheldon Cottrell, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards/Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq and Farooq Momand

DG XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Tymal Mills and Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

DG vs TAD, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 25

Date and Time: 29th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. Although there should be some movement available off the surface, the ball should come onto the bat nicely. The dimensions of the ground go against the bowlers, who do not have much room for error. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 120 being the bare minimum batting first at the venue.

Today’s DG vs TAD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Phil Salt has been impressive at the top of the order with the Englishman boasting a strike rate of 237! The wicketkeeper has the range of shots to go hand-in-hand with an eye for a big score, making him a good addition to your DG vs TAD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tom Banton: Tom Banton has not really lit up the tournament, but comes into the game on the back of two explosive knocks at the top of the order. He is yet to go ballistic at the top of the order for the Gladiators, but could be in for a big performance against Team Abu Dhabi.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell has been resourceful with both the bat and ball, chipping in with boundaries and wickets. While he hasn't been required with the bat that often due to the firepower in the Gladiators' batting unit, Russell will be key with the ball. Given his death bowling skills, he should be a must-have in your DG vs TAD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Naveen ul Haq: Naveen ul Haq is one of the most promising bowlers in the shorter formats with his ability to nail the yorker being noteworthy. Although he is due for a big performance in this T10 league, Naveen is surely one to watch out for in the death overs.

Top 3 best players to pick in DG vs TAD Dream11 prediction team

Phil Salt (TAD) - 464 points

Liam Livingstone (TAD) - 585 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (DG) - 555 points

Important stats for DG vs TAD Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone - 200 runs in 8 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 28.57

Tymal Mills - 5 wickets in 4 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, ER: 8.00

Marchant de Lange - 10 wickets in 6 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.50

DG vs TAD Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

DG vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Tom Moores, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz, Sheldon Cottrell and Naveen ul Haq

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

DG vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Tom Moores, Chris Gayle, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell and Naveen ul Haq

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Chris Gayle. Vice-captain: Tom Banton

Edited by Samya Majumdar