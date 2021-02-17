DHA-W v JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women's T20 Match - Feb 18th, 2021

Dhanbad Daffodils will lock horns with Jamshedpur Jasmines in Match 10 of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy.

Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the table. Neither side has registered a win in the ongoing edition of the tournament and will be eager for a first victory to move up the points table.

The batting has been pretty good for both sides. Their bowling unit is the one that has to focus and get better as the tournament progresses.

Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Daffodils: Shanti Kumari, Sonia (C), Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pratima Kumari.

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Niharika Prasad (C), Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari.

Prediction Playing XI

Dhanbad Daffodils: Shanti Kumari, Sonia (C), Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Niharika Prasad (C), Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Priyanka Kumari

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, Match 10

Date: February 18, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

In afternoon matches, the toss plays a pivotal role as the pitches slow down.

The highest first innings score at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is only 117. Teams batting first have won almost all games played here in recent times.

Jharkhand Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DHA-W v JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sulekha Kumari, Rashmi Gudiya, Priya Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Khushbu Kumari, Sonia, Sandhya Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Priyanka Kumari

Captain: Rashmi Gudiya Vice-captain: Priya Kumari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rashmi Gudiya, Priya Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Khushbu Kumari, Sonia, Sandhya Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, Priti Tiwary

Captain: Shanti Kumari Vice-captain: Sonia