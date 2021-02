DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 Jharkhand Women’s T20 Match – February 24th, 2021

Dhanbad Daffodils Women will take on Jamshedpur Jasmines Women in the 20th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy.

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women have won three of their last five games. They have played some good cricket in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 so far. They emerged victorious by 4 wickets in their last outing against Dumka Women.

Dhanbad Daffodils Women, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five games, while their other match finished without a result. In their most recent Jharkhand Women’s T20 encounter, Bokaro Women demolished them by a margin of 10 wickets.

Jharkhand Women’s T20: Squads to choose from

Dhanbad Daffodils Women

Priya Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Sonia (c), Khushbu Kumari, Laxmi Murmu (wk), Sulekha Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Ginni Geetha, Arti Kumari, Seema Hembrom, Faarah, Pratima Kumari, Supriya Saloni

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Rashmi Gudiya (wk), Sandhya Kumari, Garima Singh, Niharika (c), Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Pavika Rathore, Reena Khalko, Priyanka Kumari, Priti Tiwary, R Yadav, M Tigga, P Mahato

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Dhanbad Daffodils Women

Priya Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Sonia (c), Khushbu Kumari, Laxmi Murmu (wk), Sulekha Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Ginni Geetha, Arti Kumari

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Rashmi Gudiya(wk), Sandhya Kumari, Garima Singh, Niharika (c), Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Pavika Rathore, Reena Khalko, Priyanka Kumari, Priti Tiwary

Match Details

Match: Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, Match 20

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date and Time: 24th February, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the JSCA Stadium is balanced in nature, it is more suited to pacers. In the T20 format, the average first innings score on this track is 103. Teams batting first have won nearly 60% of all recent games.

DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rashmi Gudiya, Sunita Kumari, Priya Kumari, Priti Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Sonia, Niharika, Priyanka Kumari, Reena Khalko, Shanti Kumari, Pavika Rathore

Captain: Rashmi Gudiya, Vice-captain: Priya Kumari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rashmi Gudiya, Sulekha Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Priya Kumari, Priti Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Sonia, Priyanka Kumari, Reena Khalko, Shanti Kumari, Pavika Rathore

Captain: Sonia, Vice-captain: Priti Kumari