DHP vs CCH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 27th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With an aim of cementing their top spot on the points table in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019, Chattogram Challengers will meet Dhaka Platoon in match number 21 of the tournament. This is the second time these two teams are meeting this season. In the first match, Chattogram had defeated Dhaka by 16 runs.

However, the recent form favors the Dhaka-based franchise. They are coming off an excellent performance against Sylhet Thunder as Tamim Iqbal had guided the team to an emphatic 8-wickets win. On the other side, Chattogram had lost their previous match against the Rangpur Rangers.

Thus, with both the teams being evenly matched, this BPL match promises to entertain the fans. Here are a few fantasy tips for the game between DHP and CCH.

Squads to choose from

Dhaka Platoons

Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque Haque, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Mashrafe Mortaza, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Roqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi.

Chattogram Challengers

Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

Playing XI updates

Dhaka Platoon

Dhaka Platoon had pulled off a clinical performance in their last fixture. Tamim Iqbal and Anamul Haque had shone with the bat while Mahedi Hasan continued his all-round brilliance in the league. The only area of concern for Dhaka will be skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's form with the ball. He leaked 27 runs off his 2 overs against Sylhet hence, the captain will look to improve his performance in the upcoming match.

Possible XI: Iqbal, Anamul, Mahedi, Jaker, Asif, Afridi, Mominul, Mortaza, Shadab, Riaz and Mahmud.

Chattogram Challengers

Chattogram Challengers had lost their last game because of their lackluster performance with the bat in the initial overs. Lendl Simmons got out for a duck while Imrul Kayes also could not generate any momentum. Avishka Fernando was the lone bright spot of their batting department. On the bowling front, the fast bowlers performed well in the first few overs however, they got hammered by the batsmen in the latter half of the innings.

Possible XI: Simmons, Fernando, Kayes, Walton, Nasir, Nurul, Ali, Rana, Plunkett, Nasum and Rubel.

Match details

Dhaka Platoon vs Chattogram Challengers, Match 21

27th December 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch report

The first phase of this BPL season was played at this venue and, the pitch produced many lopsided encounters. The spinners enjoyed bowling on this wicket while the batsmen could play big shots only after spending some time in the middle.

Fantasy Tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both Chadwick Walton and Anamul Haque have performed well in this season but, Nurul Hasan can emerge as the wildcard pick among the wicket-keepers. It would be preferable to have Nurul and Anamul in the team.

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal looked in terrific touch during the previous match. He remained unbeaten on 60 and guided his team to a comfortable victory. Imrul Kayes had played well in Dhaka while Avishka Fernando has been performing well in this tournament. Besides, the fantasy owners could also opt for Lendl Simmons in the team because he is a proven match-winner in T20 cricket.

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi had impressed with his 4-over spell against Sylhet Thunder. The Pakistani veteran can prove to be a game-changer for Dhaka once again. The only other all-rounder worth picking is Muktar Ali.

Bowlers: Mahedi Hasan and Mehidi Hasan Rana are automatic picks because of their incredible performances in this tourney. Mahedi has been a star for Dhaka in the last few games while Rana has been the wicket-taking bowler for Chattogram. For the third bowler's spot, the team owners can opt for either Rubel Hossain or Wahab Riaz.

Captain: Though most of the fantasy teams owner prefer to have a batsman as their captain, the top two captaincy choices for this match will be Mahedi Hasan and Mehidi Hasan Rana. For the vice-captain's role, Imrul Kayes and Tamim Iqbal should be the prime candidates.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Avishka Fernando, Tamim Iqbal, Muktar Ali, Shahid Afridi, Mehidi Hasan Rana, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Wahab Riaz Captain: Mehidi Hasan Rana, Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Anamul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Lendl Simmons, Muktar Ali, Shahid Afrdi, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Shadab Khan Captain: Mahedi Hasan, Vice-Captain: Imrul Kayes