DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 10th, 2020

Djurgardens CC take on Saltsjobaden CC in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020 has Djurgardens IF Cricketforening squaring off against Saltsjobaden CC at the Karsby Cricket Center. Both teams come into this game on the back of three wins in four games in the league stage.

While Saltsjobaden did suffer a defeat in Group B, Djurgardens were thwarted by rain in their match against Varmdo CC. Djurgardens will fancy their chances ahead of this game, with the likes of Richie Robbins and Serge Conein firing on all cylinders. However, Saltsjobaden CC can't be taken lightly as they too possess a well-rounded team and could prove to be a handful.

With the opportunity of playing in the final also increasing the stakes, we should be in for a thrilling game between two very competitive sides on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O'Connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor

Saltsjobaden CC

Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer

Predicted Playing XIs

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

A Bhakat, W Boshoff, D Nissila, R Robbins, S Choudhary, A Dubey, A Bukhari, L Karlsson, P Shukla, S Conein and J Taylor

Saltsjobaden CC

I Ullah, F Shah, K Alam, S Ali, K Mehmood, A Ali, M Munir, S Zeb, J Ahmad, A Ahmad and Q Rashid

Match Details

Match: Djurgardens IF Cricketforening vs Saltsjobaden CC

Date: 10th July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

With slightly overcast conditions on the forecast for Friday, the pacers should get additional help with the new ball. While the batsmen have been able to play their natural game from the word go, they should be wary of the spinners as well, who have made good use of the variable bounce on offer. Batting first would be the ideal option for this game, with 95-100 representing a par score.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DIC vs SCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Shah, W Boshoff, R Robbins, D Nissila, I Ullah, K Alam, S Choudhry, A Dubey, S Conein, S Zeb and L Karlsson

Captain: K Alam, Vice-Captain: S Conein

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Shah, K Mehmood, R Robbins, D Nissila, I Ullah, K Alam, S Choudhry, A Ali, S Conein, S Zeb and L Karlsson

Captain: S Conein, Vice-Captain: R Robbins