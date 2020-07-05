DIC vs SSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 6th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for DIC vs SSK match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening take on Stockholm Super Kings in Match 4 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

The Stockholm Super Kings play their second game on the trot on Monday as they face Djurgardens IF Cricketforening in Match 4 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

The Super Kings, who are blessed with a balanced roster, will head into this game as the favourites, although Djurgardens are also a force to be reckoned with in the shorter format. Led by Mitch O'Connor, Djurgardens possess a decent batting unit and will hope for a winning start to their campaign.

All in all, a riveting contest awaits at the Karsby Cricket Center, with both teams looking to steal the march on the other in this game.

Squads to choose from

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O'connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor

Stockholm Super Kings

Sembian Sundarpandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Bala Moni, Gokul Balakrishnan, Shyam Balasubramanian, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Kamraj Kandasamy, Preetham Harinath

Predicted Playing XIs

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

R Robbins, W Boshoff, M O'Connor, S Katuri, N Khan, S Choudhry, A Bukhari, L Karlsson, S Conein, P Shukla and J Taylor

Stockholm Super Kings

S Sundarpandian, R Gowthaman, B Mahesh, B Moni, S Balasubramaniam, A Thamizharasan, P Rao, K Kandasamy, G Prashanth, V Natarajan and P Marani

Match Details

Match: Djurgardens IF Cricketforening vs Stockholm Super Kings

Date: 6th July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karsby Cricket Center should be a good one to bat on. While there is a small threat of rain interrupting play, at least a shortened game should take place with the pacers bound to get additional swing from the overlying conditions. 90-100 should be par at this venue, with the batting first being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DIC vs SSK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Boshoff, M O'Connor, R Gowthaman, R Robbins, S Balasubramanian, A Thamizharasan, A Bhukari, S Choudhry, G Prashanth, L Karlsson and V Natarajan

Captain: A Thamizharasan, Vice-Captain: M O'Connor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Boshoff, M O'Connor, R Gowthaman, S Sundarapandian, S Balasubramanian, A Thamizharasan, A Bhukari, S Choudhry, P Marani, L Karlsson and J Taylor

Captain: A Thamizharasan, Vice-Captain: A Bhukari