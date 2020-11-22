DOL vs CC Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Match – November 23rd, 2020

In the ninth match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series, Dolphins take on Cape Cobras at their home in Kingsmead. In their two previous Pool B CSA games, the Dolphins won once and lost once. In their first cross-pool CSA game, they’d want to pick up all two points.

Meanwhile, Cape Cobras have also played two games in the CSA so far. However, in their only Pool A game, they lost to Titans. They ended up drawing their cross-pool game against Lions and are winless in the CSA competition.

CSA Franchise Series: Squads to choose from

Dolphins

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman (c), Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Lifa Ntanzi, Keith Dudgeon, Mangaliso Mosehle, Prenelan Subrayen.

Cape Cobras

Jonathan Bird, Imran Manack, Akhona Mnyaka, Aviwe Mgijima, Jason Smith, Calvin Savage, David Schierhout, Corbin Bosch.

DOL vs CC Predicted Playing-11

Dolphins

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman (c), Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Lifa Ntanzi.

Cape Cobras

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (c), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Onke Nyaku, George Linde, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki, Isma-eel Gafieldien, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Match Details

Match: Dolphins vs Cape Cobras, Match 9

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Date and time: 23rd November, 2020; 01:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at Kingsmead in the CSA is expected to be a sporting one. During the first two days of the tournament, it has been a good track to bat on, with batsmen piling on the runs. The average first innings score on this ground is 350+.

However, the wicket tends to get slower as the match progresses, and the spinners come to the fore as the ball grips more off the surface. More of the same could be on the cards for this game in the CSA 4-day Franchise series too.

DOL vs CC Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

DOL vs CC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Janneman Malan, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthuswamy, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Captain: George Linde. Vice-Captain: Sarel Erwee

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Ruan de Swardt, Keshav Maharaj, Lifa Ntanzi, Tshepo Moraki, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Captain: Kyle Verreyne. Vice-Captain: Keshav Maharaj.