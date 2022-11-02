DOL vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Semi Final 2

The second semi-final of the CSA T20 Challenge will see the Dolphins (DOL) locking horns with the Rocks (ROC) at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, November 2. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the DOL vs ROC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Rocks have won four of their last seven games. The Dolphins, too, have won four of their last seven games. Both teams will be desperate to win the match and reach the final of the CSA T20 Challenge.

The Rocks will give it their all to win the match, but the Dolphins have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DOL vs ROC Match Details

The second semi-final of the CSA T20 Challenge will be played on November 2 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DOL vs ROC, Semi Final 2

Date and Time: November 02, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The surface at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Knights and North West Dragons, where a total of 286 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

DOL vs ROC Form Guide

DOL - Won 4 of their last 7 matches.

ROC - Won 4 of their last 7 matches.

DOL vs ROC Probable Playing XI

DOL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen (wk), JJ Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Andile Simelane, Eathan Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Ottniel Baartman, and Thando Ntini.

ROC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Janneman Malan, Leus du Plooy, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Bamanye Xenxe, Khwezi Gumede, and Imran Manack.

DOL vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

G Roelofsen (6 matches, 315 runs)

G Roelofsen is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. C Fortuin is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

J Malan (5 matches, 179 runs)

K Petersen and J Malan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Zondo has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

J Smuts (7 matches, 93 runs, 7 wickets)

J Smuts and I Manack are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Copeland is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

O Baartman (7 matches, 14 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Xenxe and O Baartman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Bosch is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DOL vs ROC match captain and vice-captain choices

J Smuts

J Smuts is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 93 runs and picked up seven wickets in the last seven matches.

O Baartman

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make O Baartman the captain of the grand league teams. He has already taken 14 wickets in the last seven games.

5 Must-Picks for DOL vs ROC, Semi-Final 2

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points J Smuts 93 runs and 7 wickets 403 points G Roelofsen 315 runs 511 points O Baartman 14 wickets 530 points B Xenxe 14 wickets 437 points J Malan 179 runs 272 points

Dolphins vs Rocks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dolphins vs Rocks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Dolphins vs Rocks Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: G Roelofsen, C Fortuin

Batters: J Malan, K Petersen, K Zondo

All-rounders: J Smuts, I Manack

Bowlers: O Baartman, B Xenxe, P Subrayen, E Bosch

Dolphins vs Rocks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Dolphins vs Rocks Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: G Roelofsen, C Fortuin

Batters: J Malan, F Behardien, K Zondo

All-rounders: J Smuts

Bowlers: O Baartman, B Xenxe, P Subrayen, E Bosch, H Viljoen

