DOL vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Four-Day Franchise Series Match

The Dolphins (DOL) will lock horns with the Titans (TIT) in the CSA Four-Day Franchise Series at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, February 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction.

Both Titans and Dolphins are placed in the top half of the points table with 68 and 62 points, respectively. While the Titans could not take to the field in the previous round, the Dolphins got the better of the Knights courtesy of a fine all-round bowling display.

Both teams look equally matched on paper, although the Titans will hold the edge due to a good balance of international experience and youth. However, they will be wary of the conditions at hand, which should favor the Dolphins, making for an exciting game of four-day cricket at Kingsmead.

DOL vs TIT Match Details

Dolphins and Titans face off in the CSA Four-Day Series Division 1. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DOL vs TIT, CSA Four-Day Series Division 1

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

DOL vs TIT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Dolphins injury/team news

No injury concerns for Dolphins.

Dolphins probable playing 11

Sarel Erwee, Tshepang Dithole, Jason Smith, Marques Ackermann, Khaya Zondo, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Prenalen Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, and Ottneil Baartman.

Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns for Titans.

Titans probable playing 11

Neil Brand, Jiveshan Pillay, Theunis de Bruyn, Dewald Brevis, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Musa Twala, Dayyan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, and Junior Dala.

DOL vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Grant Roelofsen (29(45) & 49(60) in the previous game)

Grant Roelofsen had a decent outing against the Knights in the previous game, scoring 78 runs across both innings. Roelofsen has had a fine season with the Dolphins and has a career average of 38.71. Given his ability to score big runs in the middle order, Roelofsen is a top pick for your DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sibonelo Makhanya (27(50) in the previous game vs Lions)

Sibonelo Makhanya's last outing in this tournament saw him score 27 runs batting at No.3 against the Lions. Makhanya has a sub-par average of 26.67 but has 18 scores of fifty or more in his FC career. With Makhanya likely to bat in the top order again, he is a fine pick for your DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Neil Brand (3 matches, 187 runs, Average: 93.50)

Neil Brand is one of the top batters in the competition, scoring 187 runs in three matches at an average of 93.50. In addition to his batting exploits, Brand is likely to play a prominent role with the ball as well. Given his all-round utility, Brand is a top pick for your DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ottneil Baartman (2 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 14.75)

Ottneil Baartman is in the midst of a breakout season with the Dolphins, impressing across all three formats. In this competition, he has eight wickets in two matches with an average of 14.75. He picked up four wickets in the previous game against the Knights, holding him in good stead and making him a good addition to your DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction team.

DOL vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

Theunis de Bruyn

Theunis de Bruyn has amassed 139 runs in three matches for the Titans this season. The South African is capped at the international level, scoring 468 runs in 12 Tests, including a hundred as well. Given his ability to score big runs, de Bruyn is a top captaincy choice for your DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction team.

Sarel Erwee

Sarel Erwee is amongst the top runscorers in this competition, scoring 259 runs in three matches. Erwee is known for his ability to churn out big hundreds and has one century this season already. With Erwee keen on getting some runs in this round, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DOL vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sarel Erwee 259 runs in 3 matches Theunis de Bruyn 139 runs in 3 matches Neil Brand 187 runs in 3 matches Ottneil Baartman 8 wickets in 2 matches Lizaad Williams 9 wickets in 2 matches

DOL vs TIT match expert tips for CSA Four-Day Franchise Series Match

Lizaad Williams has been in decent form this season, picking up nine wickets in two matches. He is effective with the new ball and can also lure batters into making mistakes given his accuracy and pace. If he is able to find his rhythm early on, Williams could be a top pick for your DOL vs TIT Dream11 prediction team.

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackermann

Allrounders: Prenalen Subrayen, Neil Brand

Bowlers: Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sarel Erwee, Jason Smith

Allrounders: Prenalen Subrayen, Neil Brand

Bowlers: Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottneil Baartman

