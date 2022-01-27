DOL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CSA 4-Day Cup Match

Dolphins will take on Warriors in a CSA 4-Day Cup game at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Thursday.

Warriors are having a wonderful campaign this season, having won four of their games. Their only loss came by an innings and 20 runs against league leaders Lions. Meanwhile, Dolphins are the only team in the tournament that has not lost any game so far; four of their games ended in draws.

Dolphins are in the points table. Meanwhile, after beating Rocks by 168 runs in their previous game, Warriors moved to second place in the standings. Players have returned from international duty, so most of them will be available for selection.

DOL vs WAR Probable Playing XIs

DOL XI

Keegan Petersen/Thamsanqa Khumalo, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman (c), Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo/Ruan de Swardt, Eathan Bosch, Thando Ntini, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman, Odirile Modimokoane.

WAR XI

Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke (wk), Lesiba Ngoepe/ JJ Smuts, Kyle Jacobs, Diego Rosier (c), Tristen Stubbs, Tiaan Van Vuuren, Glenton Stuurman, Dane Peterson, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Mthi Nabe.

Match Details

Match: DOL vs WAR 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22, Match 20th.

Date and Time: 27th January 2022; 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban.

Pitch Report

The track at the Kingsmead Stadium is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 300 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today's DOL vs WAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Grant Roelofsen: Roelofsen is a quality wicketkeeper batter who can play big innings. He scored 120 runs in his last game, including fifties in each innings.

Batters

Khaya Zondo: Zondo is an aggressive middle-order batter. He has scored 411 runs in his last five games at an average of 102.75. Those exploits make Zondo a must-have in your DOL vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Jason Smith: Smith can provide you with valuable points with both bat and ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 139 runs in his last two matches. That makes him a valuable pick in your DOL vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Daryn Dupavillon: Dupavillon is a genuine wicket-taker for his team. He has picked up 14 wickets in five games in this season's competition so far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in DOL vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

Ottneil Baartman (DOL) – 197 points.

Marques Ackerman (DOL) – 200 points.

Thando Ntini (DOL) – 85 points.

Key stats for DOL vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

Keegan Petersen - 253 runs in his last five CSA games; batting average: 50.6.

Andile Phehlukwayo - 76 runs and six wickets in his last five games; bowling average: 25.

Daryn Dupavillon - 272 runs and one wicket in his last five CSA games; batting average: 34.

DOL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction

DOL vs WAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Lesiba Ngoepe, Khaya Zondo, Matthew Breetzke, Marques Ackerman, Diego Rosier, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Dane Peterson, Ottniel Baartman.

Captain: Marques Ackerman. Vice-captain: Diego Rosier.

DOL vs WAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, Lesiba Ngoepe, Khaya Zondo, Matthew Breetzke, Marques Ackerman, Diego Rosier, Jason Smith, T.Stubbs, Daryn Dupavillon, Dane Peterson, Ottniel Baartman.

Captain: Khaya Zondo. Vice-captain: Diego Rosier.

Edited by Bhargav