DR vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 22

Desert Raiders (DR) will take on NCM Investments (NCMI) in the 22nd match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here’s all you need to know about the DR vs NCMI Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Desert Raiders are eighth in the points table, having won only one of their four games. They lost their last match against Saipem by 35 runs. NCM, meanwhile, have won three of their four games and are second in the standings. They won their last game against Ceylinco Express CC by six wickets.

DR vs NCMI Match Details

The 22nd game of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 16 at the Sulabiya Ground in Kuwait at 11:00 pm IST.

The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: DR vs NCMI, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 22

Date and Time: October 16, 2022; 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Kuwait

DR vs NCMI Pitch Report

The track at the Sulabiya Ground is a balanced one, where the batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get movement with the new ball. Three of the five games here have been won by the team batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 145

Average second innings score: 130

DR vs NCMI Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Desert Raiders: L-W-W

NCM Investments: L-W-L

DR vs NCMI probable playing XIs for today’s match

DR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

DR Probable Playing XI

Ravindu Sanjeewa, Imran Kaskar, Mohammed Saleh, Hassan Arif, Aamir Javed, Sadiq Kassim, Sasanka Wishwajith, Ashen Sangeeth, Zain Fakhr, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Nabeel Ghafoor

NCMI Injury/Team News

No major injury update

NCMI Probable Playing XI

Nasir Hussain, Unnimohan Mohandas, Diju Xavier, Ali Basha Basha Shaikh, Mohammed Meezan Ali, Nimish Lathif, Indika Mangalam, Manjula Prasan, Jithin Jose, Khaliq Ansari, Shahrukh Quddus

DR vs NCMI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ravindu Sanjeewa (4 matches, 114 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 152.00 and Economy Rate: 7.70)

He has scored 114 runs and scalped ten wickets at an economy rate of 7.70 in four games. Sanjeewa is a must-have pick for this game.

Top Batter pick

Aamir Javed (4 matches, 167 runs, Strike Rate: 181.52)

He has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 167 runs at a strike rate of 181.52 in four games. Javed has plenty of experience and is difficult to be dismissed once he gets going.

Top All-rounder pick

Nimish Lathif (4 matches, 79 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 158.00 and Economy Rate: 6.79)

Lathif could be an interesting all-round option. He has scored 79 runs at a strike rate of 158.00 in four games and has also scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 6.79.

Top Bowler pick

Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka (4 matches, 3 wickets and 48 runs, Economy Rate: 7.40 and Strike Rate: 88.89)

Kumaranayaka has been bowling well and can smash it around with the bat too. In three games, he has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 7.40 and scored 48 runs.

DR vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravindu Sanjeewa

Sanjeewa could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 114 runs in four games at a strike rate of 152.00 and picked up ten wickets.

Nimish Lathif

Lathif is an aggressive batter who can also contribute with the ball at crucial moments. He has scored 79 runs and scalped five wickets in four games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for DR vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ravindu Sanjeewa 114 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches Nimish Lathif 79 runs and 5 wickets in four matches Aamir Javed 167 runs in 4 matches Nasir Hussain 102 runs in 4 matches Sasanka Wishwajith 92 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches

DR vs NCMI match expert tips

Ravindu Sanjeewa could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this DR vs NCMI match, click here.

DR vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head to Head League

DR vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

DR vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Tip – Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ravindu Sanjeewa, Nasir Hussain, Unnimohan Mohandas

Batters: Aamir Javed, Mohammed Saleh, Diju Xavier

All-rounders: Sasanka Wishwajith, Nimish Lathif

Bowlers: Shahrukh Quddus, Manjula Prasan, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka

DR vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Grand League

DR vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

DR vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Tip – Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ravindu Sanjeewa, Nasir Hussain

Batters: Aamir Javed, Mohammed Saleh, Diju Xavier

All-rounders: Sasanka Wishwajith, Nimish Lathif

Bowlers: Shahrukh Quddus, Manjula Prasan, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ashen Sangeeth

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes