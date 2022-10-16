Create
DR vs NCMI
Ravindu Sanjeewa

Bat & Wk

Nadeem Mukles

Bat

Mohammed Saleh

Bat

Hassan Arif

Bat

Aamir Javed

Bat

Sadiq Kassim

All

Sasanka Wishwajith

All

Manuraj Rama

All

Ashen Sangeeth

Bowl

Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka

Bowl

Nabeel Ghafoor

Bowl

Nasir Hussain

Bat & Wk

Unnimohan Mohandas

Bat

Diju Xavier

Bat

Suresh Sibyala

Bat

Mohammed Meezan Ali

Bat

Nimish Lathif

All

Indika Mangalam

All

Jithin Jose

Bowl

Khaliq Ansari

Bowl

Robin Samuel

Bowl

Shahrukh Quddus

Bowl

Bench
Mohammed Sawood

 

Mohammed Sadique

 

Mohsin Hayat

 

Arpit Pandey

 

Nawas Khan

 

Allan Pereira

 

Mohamed Jameel

 

Zain Fakhr

 

Imran Kaskar

 

Safan Patel

 

Isuru Sampath

 

Ali Basha Basha Shaikh

 

Azam Shaikh

 

Mahammad lliyaz

 

Mahfuzur Kamaluddin

 

Edson Silva

 

Manjula Prasan

 

Zafeer Ansari

 

Match Details
Match
Match 22
KCC T20 Championship 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
16 Oct, 11:00 PM IST
Venue
Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
arrow
Expert team suggestions
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Aamir Javed

DR . BAT

167 Runs

4 Matches

2.Ravindu Sanjeewa

DR . WK

114 Runs

4 Matches

3.Nasir Hussain

NCMI . WK

102 Runs

4 Matches

4.Sasanka Wishwajith

DR . ALL

92 Runs

4 Matches

5.Unnimohan Mohandas

NCMI . WK

91 Runs

4 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Desert Raiders

L

W

L

L

-

NCM Investments

W

L

W

W

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 16 Oct 2022, 11:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.