The third edition of the Hundred is here. Both the Women's and the Men's competitions set to kick off with a fixture between the Trent Rockets and the Southern Brave at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday, August 1.

Dream11 is one of the official partners of The Hundred, and it's set to launch a Multi-Match Fantasy feature for the Men's Hundred. Similar to the free season-long versions of Fantasy cricket that are made available during ICC events and the WPL and the IPL, the Multi-Match Fantasy mode on Dream11 allows you to join paid contests while managing teams with transfers for more than one fixture.

First launched in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, it received a good response and was also available during the IPL. While Dream11 players also have the option of managing teams for periods of 4-5 matches or only for matches of a particular team, the most popular contest remains the Full Season contest.

Registration for this contest closes with the start of the first ball of the Men's Hundred match between the Trent Rockets and the Southern Brave at 11:00 PM IST on Tuesday, August 1.

On that note, let's look at the best Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy XI for the Men's Hundred.

Deadline: 06:30 PM BST, 11:00 PM IST on Tuesday, August 1.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 1- TRE vs SOU: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 1 - TRE vs SOU | The Hundred Men's 2023

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt (WK) (MAN)

Batters: Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI), James Vince (BAT) (SOU), Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE), and Will Smeed (BAT) (BIR).

All-Rounders: Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE), Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON), and Rehan Ahmed (ALL) (SOU).

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL), Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN), and Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE).

I've picked what I feel is a fairly balanced lineup to start the season. With an average of four transfers available per match, teams should look to have a minimum of five players from a particular fixture for all matches.

I've started out by picking five players from the season opener between the Trent Rockets (TRE) and the Southern Brave (SOU), with two players from the Manchester Originals (MAN), and one each from the Oval Invincibles (OVI), Birmingham Phoenix (BIR), Welsh Fire (WEL), and the London Spirit (LON). The only team not to be represented in my selection is the Northern Superchargers (NOR).

Manchester wicketkeeper Phil Salt is the only name in that position on my team. While I had Devon Conway penciled in for that slot, I've opted to go with his opening partner James Vince instead. Vince is the captain of the Southern Brave who will play the opening fixture of the tournament against the Trent Rockets. His teammate Rehan Ahmed is the only other player from SOU.

As for the Trent Rockets, Dawid Malan is a must-have after he topped the run-scoring charts in the Hundred Men's 2022. The all-round ability of Daniel Sams makes him a valuable T20 asset whichever team he plays for. Lastly, the impressive Luke Wood will look to star for the Rockets after his stellar T20 Blast season for Lancashire.

The destructive Will Jacks will be one of the players to watch out for from the Oval Invincibles, while Will Smeed will look to carry his momentum from Somerset's T20 Blast-winning campaign into The Hundred.

Jordan Thompson is my pick from the London Spirit and the all-rounder was the joint-highest wicket-taker last season, despite being a tad expensive. Two more left-arm seamers round this team off, with Joshua Little representing the Manchester Originals and Shaheen Afridi my pick from the Welsh Fire.

Match 1- TRE vs SOU| Captaincy Tips

All five players are good captaincy picks, with the playing conditions supporting both the batters and pace bowlers. Dawid Malan and James Vince's excellent batting record at home and Daniel Sams' all-round abilities make them the first-choice options.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's: Best Fantasy XI for Match 1- TRE vs SOU: Final Lineup

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt (WK) (MAN)

Batters: Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI), James Vince (BAT) (SOU), Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE), and Will Smeed (BAT) (BIR).

All-Rounders: Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE), Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON), and Rehan Ahmed (ALL) (SOU).

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL), Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN), and Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE).

Note: Bolded players will play in this fixture.