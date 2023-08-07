The Manchester Originals will lock horns with the Birmingham Phoenix in the 10th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

With both of Birmingham Phoenix's matches so far washed out, they'll want to see a full result in this match. I already have four players from this fixture so I'll make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:00 pm BST, 10:30 pm IST on Monday, August 7.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 101.

1) David Willey (ALL) (WEL) - OUT | Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - IN

2) Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI) - OUT | Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR) - IN

3) Roelof van der Merwe (BOWL) (WEL) - OUT | Kane Richardson (BOWL) (BIR) - IN

The weather forecast for this match doesn't look promising, and we shouldn't be surprised if this match ends up getting washed out as well. I'm making the above transfers considering the best-case scenario, which is a full 100-ball fixture.

The Manchester Originals haven't had a chance to bowl in a full innings, and that's when the likes of Paul Walter will come into their own. Ben Duckett looked impressive in his stay at the crease in the Phoenix's innings before rain played spoilsport. He should continue batting in the same vein.

Birmingham Phoenix hasn't bowled a single ball this season, and their bowlers will eagerly want to send some deliveries down and pick up a few wickets. Their main wicket-taking threat should be seamer Kane Richardson.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - MAN vs BIR: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - MAN vs BIR | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 10: Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN), Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN), Will Smeed (BAT) (BIR), Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR), Kane Richardson (BOWL) (BIR), Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN), and Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR).

Jos Buttler looks in great form and he's a surefire captaincy option if the Originals bat first. Shadab Khan and Kane Richardson are also very tempting options.

Other players

Jason Roy (BAT) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 13

James Vince (BAT) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 11

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 14

Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 13