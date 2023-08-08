Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 11, LON vs SOU

The London Spirit takes on the Southern Brave in the 11th match of the Hundred Men's 2023 on Tuesday, August 8, at the Lord's in London.

I only have one player from this fixture and will make five transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Tuesday, August 8.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5. | Transfers Remaining: 96.

1) Will Smeed (BAT) (BIR) - OUT | Devon Conway (SOU) (WK) - IN

2) Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR) - OUT | Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON) - IN

3) Paul Walter (ALL) - OUT | Craig Overton (ALL) (SOU) - IN

3) Jason Roy (BAT) (OVI) - OUT | Zak Crawley (BAT) (LON) - IN

5) Kane Richardson (BOWL) (BIR) - OUT | Nathan Ellis (BOWL) (LON) - IN

The lack of all-rounders who bat in the top six or seven while regularly bowling overs in these two teams makes this match more interesting in terms of picks. Devon Conway is a quality batter who is yet to leave his mark on this season of The Hundred, and this could be his game to shine.

Craig Overton has been one of the Brave's most consistent players so far, and he'll look to add to his wickets tally.

Zak Crawley had a terrific Ashes series, and he'll look to carry that form into The Hundred. After the Northern Superchargers breached the 200-run mark against SOU in their last match, LON will be targeting their bowlers as well.

I'm adding Jordan Thompson and Nathan Ellis to the team due to their wicket-taking ability, with the SOU batting lineup not looking solid so far.

Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - LON vs SOU | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 11: James Vince (BAT) (SOU), Nathan Ellis (BOWL) (LON), Zak Crawley (BAT) (LON), Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON), Devon Conway (WK) (SOU), and Craig Overton (ALL) (SOU).

Weather permitting, this should be a pretty even contest between bat and ball at Lord's with the earlier stages of the innings having something in it for the bowler before it eases out. Devon Conway, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, and Zak Crawley are the players I'm considering for captaincy as of now.

Other players

Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 13

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 14

Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 13

Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 13

Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs WEL, Match 14