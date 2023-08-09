Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 12, TRE vs NOR

The Trent Rockets (TRE) go up against the Northern Superchargers (NOR) in the 12th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. With the weather forecast suggesting clear skies, we should get a full game of cricket after quite a while.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I have no players from this fixture and will use six transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 03:00 pm BST, 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, August 9.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 6. | Transfers Remaining: 90.

1) Nathan Ellis (BOWL) (LON) - OUT | Harry Brook (BAT) (NOR) - IN

2) Devon Conway (SOU) (WK) - OUT | Matthew Short (ALL) (NOR) - IN

3) Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON) - OUT | Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE) - IN

4) Craig Overton (ALL) (SOU) - OUT | Imad Wasim (ALL) (TRE) - IN

5) Zak Crawley (BAT) (LON) - OUT | Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE) - IN

6) James Vince (BAT) (SOU) - OUT | Reece Topley (BOWL) (NOR) - IN

The entire set of players who played in the eventually rain-abandoned match yesterday (August 8) will make way for a new set of six players from this TRE-NOR fixture. The players I'm selecting for this game pick themselves based on their performances so far.

Dawid Malan is probably the only player on this list to have not had a good start to the tournament. In the one game he got to bat, he was dismissed cheaply, but considering that he was the highest run-scorer last season, he should get back to scoring runs pretty soon.

Imad Wasim and Daniel Sams put in fine performances in TRE's win over SOU (Southern Brave) in the curtain-raiser. Since I also have to pick the in-form Matt Short as an all-rounder pick, I have to leave out the Rockets captain Lewis Gregory from this team.

Harry Brook showcased his wide range of shots as the Superchargers tore apart the Southern Brave bowling attack. He'll look to carry on his good form. Lastly, Reece Topley picked up three wickets in NOR's win against SOU and is the most likely to bowl overs both with the new ball and at the death.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 - TRE vs NOR: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 - TRE vs NOR | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 12: Imad Wasim (ALL) (TRE), Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE), Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE), Reece Topley (BOWL) (NOR), Matthew Short (ALL) (NOR), and Harry Brook (BAT) (NOR).

Barring perhaps Reece Topley, the rest of the players are great captaincy options in their own right, but to play it safe, I might go with two of the all-rounders as my captain and vice-captain.

Other players

Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 13

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 14

Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 13

Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 13

Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs WEL, Match 14