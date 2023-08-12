The London Spirit go up against the Trent Rockets in the 16th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Saturday, August 12, at Lord's in London.

It's the first game of a doubleheader, with the Welsh Fire and the Southern Brave going head-to-head later on. We may see this game getting interrupted by rain, with showers forecasted.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I have only one player from this fixture and will make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:30 pm BST, 07:00 pm IST on Saturday, August 12.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4. | Transfers Remaining: 76.

1) Callum Parkinson (BOWL) (NOR) - OUT | Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE) - IN

2) Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) - OUT | Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON) - IN

3) Sunil Narine (ALL) (OVI) - OUT | Zak Crawley (BAT) (LON) - IN

4) Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI) - OUT | Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE) - IN

Luke Wood gave Trent Rockets one of the best starts with the ball against the Northern Superchargers, rattling the stumps thrice in 10 balls. He looks to be in excellent form and in overcast conditions, he'll be a nightmare to face.

Jordan Thompson is another proven wicket-taker and will be key for the London Spirit's hopes of winning this match.

Zak Crawley hasn't gotten to bat yet this season, but comes into it on the back of an excellent Ashes. He'll be raring to go and should be a very dependable batter on Dream11 Fantasy. Lastly, Daniel Sams is an obvious option whenever the Trent Rockets play and I was lucky to get away with not picking him last time around.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - LON vs TRE: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - LON vs TRE | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 16: Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE), Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE), Zak Crawley (BAT) (LON), Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON), and Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE).

Daniel Sams' ability to chip in with some useful cameos with the bat aside from his exploits with the bat makes him the number 1 captaincy choice. All the other players are decent options for vice-captaincy and the toss and the pitch report will influence that decision.

Other players

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs SOU, Match 17

Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 19

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 19

Haris Rauf (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs SOU, Match 17

Matt Short (ALL) (NOR) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 18

Harry Brook (BAT) (NOR) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 18