Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 2, WEL vs MAN

The Welsh Fire will take on the Manchester Originals in the second match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. It's the first game of a doubleheader, with the London Spirits and the Oval Invincibles facing off at Lord's later in the day.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

Points scored in Match 1: 287.5.

Three players from this fixture are already on my team and I plan to add three more using my transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 03:00 PM BST, 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 2.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 129.

1) Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) - IN

2) Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE) - OUT | Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - IN

3) Rehan Ahmed (ALL) (SOU) - OUT | Joe Clarke (BAT) (WEL) - IN

With 132 transfers allotted for 33 games, the Dream11 Multi-Match fantasy players for The Men's Hundred have an average of four transfers per game that they can spend. That increases the number of players you can have in one game. While this feature is good for overall points, it makes captaincy a more difficult decision.

Since it's the start of the season and because we already have three players from this fixture, we've decided to make one less transfer. We will thus go with only three players from this match.

Paul Walter was the highest wicket-taker in the previous edition of the Hundred. The all-rounder is set to play a pivotal role for the Manchester Originals this time around as well and is almost a must-have for this game.

The same goes for Jos Buttler, who should lead the Originals this season and will be one of the most popular captaincy picks. In the five matches he played last season, Buttler scored 203 runs at an average of 40.6 and a strike rate of close to 150.

Jonny Bairstow would've been our first choice for any Welsh Fire transfer in, but his availability is unclear only days after a very draining Ashes series. Instead, we are going for Melbourne Stars and Notts star Joe Clarke.

Clarke had a decent Vitality Blast campaign, scoring 432 runs at an average of 30.85 and an explosive strike rate of 154.83. He'll be essential to the Welsh Fire getting off to a good start.

As for the outgoings, it's best to clear out as many all-rounders as possible because it's one of the most popular positions to pick players from.

Daniel Sams and Rehan Ahmed make way as a result. With the Southern Brave playing in M5 and the Trent Rockets in M7, it made more sense to take Dawid Malan out over James Vince.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 2- WEL vs MAN: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - WEL vs MAN | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 2: Phil Salt (WK) (MAN), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL), Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN), Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN), Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN), and Joe Clarke (BAT) (WEL).

Paul Walter, Jos Buttler, Shaheen Afridi, and Joshua Little are the options we are seriously considering for captaincy in this Hundred Men's match. With the weather also expected to play a part in this game, we will make our decision after looking at the updated forecast, toss, and pitch report.

Other players

Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 3.

Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 7.

James Vince (BAT) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs WEL, Match 5.

Will Smeed (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 4.

Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 3.