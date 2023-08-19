Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 26, SOU vs OVI

The Southern Brave (SOU) go up against the Oval Invincibles (OVI) in the 26th game of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Saturday, August 19, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

It will be the second game of a doubleheader, with the Trent Rockets and the Birmingham Phoenix meeting in the first.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous The Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I have only one player from this game and will make five transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:00 pm BST, 10:30 pm IST on Saturday, August 19

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 37

1) Moeen Ali (ALL) (BIR) - OUT | Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) - IN

2) Liam Livingstone (BAT) (BIR) - OUT | Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI) - IN

3) Kane Richardson (BOWL) (BIR) - OUT | Nathan Sowter (BOWL) (OVI) - IN

4) Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE) - OUT | Tymal Mills (BOWL) (SOU) - IN

5) Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE) - OUT | Devon Conway (WK) (SOU) - IN

The Oval Invincibles have been the best team this tournament and have also provided the best Dream11 Fantasy options.

While I have had a decent run of games lately, owning Jason Roy over Will Jacks in OVI's last game against the Superchargers hurt me, with the latter racking up a 154-point haul, shining with both bat and ball. I definitely won't make that mistake again.

Sam Curran and Devon Conway are easy transfers to make, given how crucial they're to their respective sides. Conway has scored some runs in the last few games but is yet to make a substantial score. Could this be his day?

Tymal Mills has been picking up wickets for fun for the Southern Brave and is second on the list of wicket-takers behind Reece Topley. He's a fairly obvious pick, too.

Lastly, I'm going with Nathan Sowter over Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Heinrich Klaasen or any other OVI option. He's the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Invincibles and has been very consistent all season. I'm expecting the spinner to find some success against the SOU batters.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 26 - SOU vs OVI: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 26 - SOU vs OVI | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 26: Chris Jordan (BOWL) (SOU), Devon Conway (WK) (SOU), Tymal Mills (BOWL) (SOU), Nathan Sowter (BOWL) (OVI), Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI), Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI)

Will Jacks is definitely in consideration to be a captaincy option, but Sam Curran is my first-choice pick for now. Tymal Mills and Devon Conway are also players I'm looking at for vice-captaincy.

Other players

Reece Topley (BOWL) (NOR) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 27

Zak Crawley (BAT) (LON) | Next Fixture: vs WEL, Match 28

Joe Root (BAT) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 29

Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 27

Matt Short (ALL) (NOR) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 27