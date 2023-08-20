Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 27, MAN vs NOR

The Manchester Originals (MAN) clash with the Northern Superchargers (NOR) in the 27th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Sunday, August 20, at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. While there is a slight chance of rain playing spoilsport, it's likely not going to affect the game too much.

I have three players from this fixture and am likely to make three transfers to add to that.

Transfer Deadline: 02:30 pm BST, 07:00 pm IST on Sunday, August 20.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 34

1) Devon Conway (WK) (SOU) - OUT | Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - IN

2) Nathan Sowter (BOWL) (OVI) - OUT | Usama Mir (BOWL) (MAN) - IN

3) Tymal Mills (BOWL) (SOU) - OUT | Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (NOR) - IN

I'm backing both sides' best performers to come good in this match, and that applies especially to my picks from the Manchester Originals. The last time they played a game at this venue, Usama Mir put in a stellar performance, scoring 32 off 14 balls with the bat before picking up two key wickets.

On a surface that should be on the slower side, his leg-spin will prove crucial for MAN. Paul Walter can shine with both the bat and the ball in this fixture, with his medium pace not easy to negotiate on a track where the ball will stop on its way to the batter.

The same can be said for the wily Wayne Parnell, whose variations should work on this wicket. Along with Reece Topley, he's the leader of the Superchargers' bowling attack, and with their batters not firing, I'm more confident backing him.

Best Fantasy XI for Match 27 - MAN vs NOR | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 27: Reece Topley (BOWL) (NOR), Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN), Matt Short (ALL) (NOR), Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (NOR), Usama Mir (BOWL) (MAN), and Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN).

Paul Walter, Reece Topley, and Jos Buttler are the first names that come to my mind when thinking about the captaincy for this match. Depending on NOR's lineup and how many spinners they have, Matthew Short also becomes a decent captaincy shout.

