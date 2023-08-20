Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 28, WEL vs LON

The Welsh Fire (WEL) and the London Spirit (LON) go head-to-head in the 28th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Sunday, August 20, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. This will be the second game of a Sunday doubleheader, with the Manchester Originals and the Northern Superchargers locking horns in the first.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous The Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I only have one player from this fixture and expect to make a minimum of five transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:00 pm BST, 10:30 pm IST on Sunday, August 20.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 29

1) Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - OUT | David Willey (ALL) (WEL) - IN

2) Reece Topley (BOWL) (NOR) - OUT | David Payne (BOWL) (WEL) - IN

3) Matt Short (ALL) (NOR) - OUT | Nathan Ellis (BOWL) (LON) - IN

4) Usama Mir (BOWL) (MAN) - OUT | Joe Clarke (BAT) (WEL) - IN

5) Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (NOR) - OUT | Ravi Bopara (BAT) (LON) - IN

The absence of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi will certainly affect Welsh Fire in this crucial game, but they might be replaced by the Kiwi duo of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. If they're added to the game, they become stellar options, but for now, I'm going with left-arm seamer David Payne as my bowler from the Welsh Fire.

Daniel Worrall's wicket-taking run seems to have come to a halt and against a side prone to batting collapses like the Welsh Fire, Nathan Ellis with his death-bowling smarts, looks the better pick. David Willey is probably the only must-have from this match because of his multiple routes to scoring points.

However, this should be a pretty batter-friendly surface, and that's why I'm adding Joe Clarke and Ravi Bopara. Bopara, however, has done more with the ball than the bat, and in fact, has the best bowling strike rate in the league. Coming into this match of a 4-fer, he should have a good game.

Despite being classified as a batter, Joe Clarke's wicket-keeping duties give him an edge over teammate Stevie Eskinazi.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 28 - WEL vs LON: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 28 - WEL vs LON | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 28: Zak Crawley (BAT) (LON), David Willey (ALL) (WEL), David Payne (BOWL) (WEL), Nathan Ellis (BOWL) (LON), Joe Clarke (BAT) (WEL), and Ravi Bopara (BAT) (LON).

I'm almost certain to hand the captain's armband to David Willey, but the vice-captain's slot could go to anyone. There doesn't appear to be a standout pick, but as of now, I'm leaning towards Joe Clarke or Ravi Bopara for that.

Other players

Chris Jordan (BOWL) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 31

Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs SOU, Match 31

Joe Root (BAT) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 29

Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 29

Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 29