The Oval Invincibles take on the Trent Rockets in the 29th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Monday, August 21, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. We should see clear skies and a full game today, with no rain-related delays.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous The Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I have three players from this game and plan to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Monday, August 21.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 26

1) Zak Crawley (BAT) (LON) - OUT | Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE) - IN

2) Nathan Ellis (BOWL) (LON) - OUT | Tom Curran (ALL) (OVI) - IN

3) Dan Lawrence (BAT) (LON) - OUT | Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE) - IN

For now, I'm choosing to retain all three Welsh Fire players since they play once again in M30, and as a result, all the London Spirit players move out.

The transfers in pretty much dictate themselves because of their performances. Tom Curran's return from injury was excellent from an Invincibles point of view, with his all-round effort instrumental in their win against the Southern Brave that sealed their qualification.

Another important all-rounder, but for the Trent Rockets, is Daniel Sams. He has delivered with the bat whenever called upon and is on a roll with the ball, picking up seven wickets across the last three matches.

Luke Wood is my last pick as he seemed the best Trent Rockets bowling option. However, depending on the toss, I might switch to someone from the Invincibles like Adam Zampa or Nathan Sowter.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 29 - OVI vs TRE: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 29 - OVI vs TRE | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 29: Joe Root (BAT) (TRE), Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI), Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI), Tom Curran (ALL) (OVI), Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE), and Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE).

The captaincy decision should be between the three all-rounders: Daniel Sams, Tom Curran, and Sam Curran. To better represent both teams, Daniel Sams is sure of being either my captain or the vice-captain and I'll have to take a late call between the Curran brothers.

Other players

Chris Jordan (BOWL) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 31

Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs SOU, Match 31

David Payne (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 30

David Willey (ALL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 30

Jonny Bairstow (WK) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 30