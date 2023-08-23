The Manchester Originals (MAN) and the Southern Brave (SOU) face off in the 31st match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Wednesday, August 23, at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

I have only one player in this match and plan to make five transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Wednesday, August 23.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 18.

1) David Payne (BOWL) (WEL) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) - IN

2) Harry Brook (BAT) (NOR) - OUT | James Vince (BAT) (SOU) - IN

3) Reece Topley (BOWL) (NOR) - OUT | Tymal Mills (BOWL) (SOU) - IN

4) Jonny Bairstow (WK) (WEL) - OUT | Paul Walter (BOWL) (MAN) - IN

5) Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI) - OUT | Josh Tongue (BOWL) (MAN) - IN

With four teams eliminated from the competition and three still vying for two spots in the playoffs, it all comes down to this fixture to decide the lineup for the Eliminator. The Manchester Originals should qualify even if they lose this game, albeit by not a huge margin.

I've already taken my two NOR players out as they've been eliminated as well as one from the Oval Invincibles since they only play in M34. As for the transfers in, I'm not taking too many risks.

Jos Buttler and Paul Walter have been pretty regular picks for me whenever the Originals play and I'm going with seamer Josh Tongue as my third-option for his wicket-taking ability.

I needed to fill up a batter's slot, and I've gone with James Vince, and I'm hoping the skipper steps up and delivers in this crucial match. The ever-consistent Tymal Mills is my other transfer in.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 31 - MAN vs SOU: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 31 - MAN vs SOU | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 31: Chris Jordan (BOWL) (SOU), Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN), James Vince (BAT) (SOU), Tymal Mills (BOWL) (SOU), Paul Walter (BOWL) (MAN), and Josh Tongue (BOWL) (MAN).

In Jos Buttler, Tymal Mills, Paul Walter, and Chris Jordan, I have four solid captaincy options to choose from for this match.

Other players

Matt Henry (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: TBC

Dan Lawrence (BAT) (LON) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 32

Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 34

David Willey (ALL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: TBC

Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 34