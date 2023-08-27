Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 34, OVI vs MAN

The Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals face off in the final of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Sunday, August 27, at Lord's in London. While there is rain expected on Sunday, the skies should clear up by the time the match starts.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous The Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I will use up my remaining five transfers to have a full XI of players from this fixture.

Transfer Deadline: 6pm BST, 10:30pm IST on Sunday, August 27.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 0.

1) Chris Jordan (BOWL) (SOU) - OUT | Jason Roy (BAT) (OVI) - IN

2) Tymal Mills (BOWL) (SOU) - OUT | Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI) - IN

3) James Vince (BAT) (SOU) - OUT | Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) - IN

4) Mitchell Santner (ALL) (SOU) - OUT | Tom Curran (ALL) (OVI) - IN

5) Leus Du Plooy (BAT) (SOU) - OUT | Adam Zampa (BOWL) (OVI) - IN

With six players in my team already from the Manchester Originals, I have to fill up the rest of the spots with players from the Invincibles. In their only meeting in the tournament, OVI absolutely thrashed the Originals, winning by 94 runs, and they'd want to dominate their opponents in a similar fashion in this final.

With two batting slots to fill, I'm going with Will Jacks and Jason Roy as my choices, especially after seeing the MAN bowlers struggle to dismiss the Southern Brave openers in the Eliminator. The Curran brothers are must-haves and also become excellent captaincy options, with Tom Curran especially impressing every time he plays.

Lastly, I have a wide range of players to choose from when it comes to the bowlers' slots, but I'm backing Adam Zampa to continue his good run of form. Nathan Sowter and Gus Atkinson wouldn't be bad picks either.

Best Fantasy XI for Match 34 - OVI vs MAN | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 34: Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN), Jamie Overton (ALL) (MAN), Calvin Harrison (BOWL) (MAN), Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN), Max Holden (BAT) (MAN), Jason Roy (BAT) (OVI), Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI), Tom Curran (ALL) (OVI), Adam Zampa (BOWL) (OVI), Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI), and Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN).

With the Oval Invincibles involved in this game, captaincy should be a little easier as they always provide plenty of viable picks to choose from. Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler, and Paul Walter are the names I'm currently considering for captaincy. I'm likely to go with one of Tom and Sam Curran and the in-form Jos Buttler.