Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 5, SOU vs WEL

The Southern Brave (SOU) take on the Welsh Fire (WEL) in the fifth match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Friday, August 4, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

M4 between the Northern Superchargers and the Birmingham Phoenix was abandoned due to rain, resulting somewhat in a waste of transfers. However, with rain expected to have an impact on most matches this season, Dream11 players should keep a careful eye on the weather forecast and try to make moves accordingly.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I only have two players from today's fixture and will make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Friday, August 4.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 116

1) David Wiese (ALL) (NOR) - OUT | Chris Jordan (BOWL) (SOU) - IN

2) Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (NOR) - OUT | Joe Clarke (BAT) (WEL) - IN

3) Adam Lyth (BAT) (NOR) - OUT | David Willey (ALL) (WEL) - IN

4) Benny Howell (ALL) (BIR) - OUT | Craig Overton (ALL) (SOU) - IN

The Southern Brave lost a thrilling opening game and will look to bounce back with a win, while the Welsh Fire rode on Luke Wells' stunning batting effort to win a rain-curtailed game against the Manchester Originals.

It's still unclear what Welsh Fire's normal batting order is, having shuffled players around in the 40-ball opening contest. Joe Clarke is one player who's locked in to bat at the top of the order, and that's why I'm persisting with him. David Willey's all-round abilities make him a safe pick.

The Welsh Fire batting lineup doesn't look the most convincing and there are wickets to be had for the Southern Brave bowlers who will put in a good shift against the Trent Rockets. Craig Overton and Chris Jordan operate mainly in the powerplay and at the death respectively, giving them a great chance of picking up wickets.

With the Northern Superchargers playing in M8 and Birmingham in M7, I'm prioritizing taking players from NOR out.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - SOU vs WEL: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - SOU vs WEL | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 5: Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL), James Vince (BAT) (SOU), Chris Jordan (BOWL) (SOU), Craig Overton (ALL) (SOU), David Willey (ALL) (WEL), and Joe Clarke (BAT) (WEL).

There's no clear-cut captaincy favorite for this game, but the performances of Shaheen Afridi, Chris Jordan, and Craig Overton in the opening matches have me leaning towards them at the moment. David Willey is another player I'm considering.

Other players

Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 7

Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 6

Will Smeed (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 7

Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 6

Matthew Wade (WK) (LON) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 6