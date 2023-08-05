The Manchester Originals will lock horns with the London Spirit in the sixth match of The Hundred Men's 2023 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. It's the first match of a Saturday doubleheader, with the Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets facing off in the second fixture.

Transfer Deadline: 03:00 pm BST, 07:30 pm IST on Saturday.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 113.

1) Craig Overton (ALL) (SOU) - OUT | Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - IN

2) Joe Clarke (BAT) (WEL) - OUT | Dan Lawrence (BAT) (LON) - IN

3) David Willey (ALL) (WEL) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) - IN

I'm persisting with some of the players I backed in the previous Manchester Originals match, with the rain-curtailed game not providing an accurate reflection of their quality as Dream11 picks. Paul Walter, who finished the highest wicket-taker last season bowled only five deliveries and also smashed a first-ball six in his short stay at the crease. I expect him to shine in this match.

Jos Buttler kept the Originals in the game, but couldn't quite take them over the line. As always, he's a dangerous player, irrespective of how many balls he faces.

Lastly, I needed to fill a slot with a batter and I'm going with London Spirit's Dan Lawrence. He stitched together a promising opening stand alongside Adam Rossington before getting dismissed post the powerplay. He has been in good form for a while and should carry that into this fixture.

The Welsh Fire play in M9 and the Southern Brave in M8, and that's the reasoning behind taking out two players from the former and only one from the latter.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - MAN vs LON: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Players playing in Match 6: Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN), Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON), Matthew Wade (WK) (LON), Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN), Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN), and Daniel Lawrence (BAT) (LON).

Jordan Thompson, Jos Buttler, Paul Walter, and Joshua Little are the players I'm seriously considering for captaincy in this fixture.

Right from the T20 Blast, Thompson has been a proven wicket-taker and he has started this edition of The Hundred well, picking up two wickets in the opening fixture. The same can be said of Joshua Little, who picked up two wickets in only ten balls in the Originals' rain-curtailed game against Welsh Fire.

Ultimately, with rain set to play spoilsport, the weather and other conditions will dictate my decision.

Other players

Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 7

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 9

Will Smeed (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs TRE, Match 7

James Vince (BAT) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 8

George Garton (BOWL) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 6