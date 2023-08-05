The Birmingham Phoenix and the Trent Rockets face off in the 7th match of The Men's Hundred 2023 on Saturday, August 5, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Manchester Originals and the London Spirit take part in the first match of the day.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I have two players on my team from this fixture, and I'll make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Saturday, August 5.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 109.

1) Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON) - OUT | Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE) - IN

2) Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - OUT | Imad Wasim (ALL) (TRE) - IN

3) Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - OUT | Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE) - IN

4) Matthew Wade (WK) (LON) - OUT | Kane Richardson (BOWL) (BIR) - IN

There are plenty of powerful Dream11 options on show in this match, with the list of quality all-rounders making it hard to choose only a few. Dawid Malan is a must-have in the batting department, with him being the top run-getter in the previous edition of The Hundred.

The trio of TRE all-rounders: Daniel Sams, Imad Wasim, and Lewis Gregory all put in excellent shifts against the Southern Brave, but I have to choose from them, and I'm going for Sams and Wasim owing to their better bowling ability.

With Will Smeed and Shadab Khan already on my team from the Phoenix, I only needed to add one more name, and I'm going with Kane Richardson.

The Australian seamer is one of the finest in T20s, due to his wicket-taking abilities, especially at the death. He picked up 13 wickets in seven matches last season and will want to get back to doing the same in the ongoing edition.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - BIR vs TRE: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - BIR vs TRE | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 10: Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR), Will Smeed (BAT) (BIR), Imad Wasim (ALL) (TRE), Kane Richardson (BOWL) (BIR), Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE), and Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE).

With these many power-packed options, getting the captaincy right won't be easy. The safest bet is to go with any of the all-rounders, and as of now, I am leaning towards going with Shadab Khan and one of Imad Wasim and Daniel Sams.

Other players

Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 10

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 9

Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 10

James Vince (BAT) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 8

George Garton (BOWL) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 8