The Oval Invincibles take on the Welsh Fire in the 9th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Sunday, August 6, at the Oval in London. It's the second fixture of a Sunday doubleheader, with the Southern Brave and the Northern Superchargers facing off earlier.

I only have one player from this fixture and will make five transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:00 pm BST, 10:30 pm IST on Sunday, August 6.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5. | Transfers Remaining: 104.

1) Adam Lyth (BAT) (NOR) - OUT | Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI) - IN

2) Craig Overton (ALL) (SOU) - OUT | Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) - IN

3) Matthew Short (ALL) (NOR) - OUT | Sunil Narine (ALL) (OVI) - IN

4) Wayne Parnell (BOWL) (NOR) - OUT | Haris Rauf (BOWL) (WEL) - IN

5) George Garton (BOWL) (SOU) - OUT | David Willey (ALL) (WEL) - IN

Right now, I'm leaning toward a risk-free approach to selecting my team for this match, picking the players who have performed well from these two sides. Sunil Narine and Sam Curran were the two all-rounders who starred for the Invincibles in their thrilling win against the London Spirit.

Narine, in particular, tends to pick up most of his wickets through LBW or Bowled, getting some extra points for those dismissals. Will Jacks is the best batting option across both teams, with his off-spin likely to come in handy when faced with a rampaging left-hand batter.

Haris Rauf rattled the Southern Brave batting lineup last time out, and he'll look to carry on in the same vein for this match. Lastly, David Willey put in a solid all-round performance and is one of the most dependable Dream11 picks for The Hundred.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - OVI vs WEL: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - OVI vs WEL | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 9: Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL), David Willey (ALL) (WEL), Haris Rauf (BOWL) (WEL), Sunil Narine (ALL) (OVI), Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI), and Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI).

There are plenty of good captaincy options to choose from, with Sam Curran at the top of my list because of his higher batting position and more assured quota of overs with the ball. Shaheen Afridi is as always a really strong option too.

Other players

Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 10

Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 10

Will Smeed (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 10

Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 10

James Vince (BAT) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 11