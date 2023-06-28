DSB vs NTT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Strike League T20 match – June 28, 2023

The first match of the 20 Over CDU Strike Series will be played between Desert Blaze and Northern Tide on June 28. The game will take place at Mararra Cricket Ground in Darwin and will kick off at 2 PM IST.

The shortened format of the CDU Strike Series competition will be packed with scintillating fireworks and nonstop entertainment. It will feature one of the brightest talents of Australian domestic cricket who are itching to make an impact in the shortest format of the game.

Let us jump in and view the top 3 players you can pick as a captain or vice-captain in your DSB vs NTT Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Lloyd Pope (NTT) - 9 credits

Llyod Pope (Image Courtesy: Cricket Australia)

Lloyd Pope is a deceptive leg-break bowler who has a bag of tricks up his sleeve to outfox the batsman on any given surface. After representing Australia at the U-19 level, the 23-year-old bloke has grown his game to a whole new level. In 24 domestic T20 matches, he has grabbed 19 wickets at an average of nearly 30, which includes his best bowling figures of 3/23.

#2 Jack Wood (DSB) - 8 credits

Jack Wood is a highly formidable all-rounder who can be quite devastating with the bat and the ball. In domestic T20 competitions, Wood averages 26 with the bat at a strike rate of 185. And with the ball in hand, he has claimed three wickets, averaging 3.66 in just two matches. He is expected to evolve further as a cricketer as he gets more matches under his belt.

#1 Michael Kudra (NTT) - 7 credits

Michael Kudra has a very high potential of competing with the best cricketing talent from Australian domestic cricket. He has prospered well at club-level cricket and has the desire to march up to the highest level. In 259 matches, he has scored 3,399 runs at an average of 22.51 with a best knock of 78. Besides, he also has scalped 50 wickets.

Michael can become a highly accomplished all-rounder, and can be picked as the captain or vice-captain in your DSB vs NTT Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's DSB vs NTT Dream11 contest? Jack Wood Lloyd Pope 0 votes