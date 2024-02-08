DSG vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 8, 2024

The Durban's Super Giants (DSG) and the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) face off in Qualifier 2 of SA20 2024 on Thursday, February 8, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, fighting for a spot in the final where they'll take on defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

DSG and JSK faced off in the penultimate group-stage match on Saturday. While JSK's win enabled them to qualify, the result pushed DSG down to second on the points table. Although it didn't make much of a difference as they still played in Qualifier 1, it certainly seemed to affect their confidence a bit, as they were well beaten by SEC.

JSK come into this contest full of momentum after beating the Paarl Royals in the Eliminator less than 24 hours ago at the same venue.

On a high-scoring venue with some of the best batters and bowlers in the league, this should be an unforgettable encounter.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials.

The Durban's Super Giants have backed Tony de Zorzi to the hilt, and it doesn't make sense for that to change ahead of such a big clash despite the southpaw's absolutely poor run at the SA20 so far. He has scored a mere 61 runs in six innings, and is up there with Liam Livingstone as one of the worst performers this season.

However, he's the kind of player on Dream11 you simply know is due a big score. With him being an opener on such a wonderful batting surface, the chances of a huge haul are fairly high.

Opening batters, regardless of form or quality, are always good Dream11 picks, and this talented left-hand batter, while a risky choice, could reward those who back him in this match.

Imran Tahir celebrating a wicket for Surrey in the Vitality T20 Blast.

Imran Tahir has been one of the best bowlers in the tournament, picking up a wicket in pretty much every game. He is currently on nine wickets in nine matches at a solid bowling average of 21.22 and economy rate of 6.82, despite playing nearly half his matches at a venue like the Wanderers, that offers very little to the spinners.

Tahir is someone who can pick up wickets regardless of the surface, the conditions, and the opponent. Going up against a very proactive and aggressive middle-order, he won't hesitate to attack spinners, increasing his wicket-taking potential.

He's a very reliable Dream11 differential for this match.

DSG all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has surprisingly low ownership for a player of his quality and wicket-taking ability, and he's someone you should be targeting as a Dream11 differential pick.

The bowling all-rounder has picked up seven wickets in six bowling innings, averaging 23.14 with the ball, albeit at a slightly expensive economy rate. He is also very likely to be required to bat, especially if DSG do the unlikely and drop Tony de Zorzi, opening with Quinton de Kock and Matthew Breetzke instead.

On what is a good surface all-round, Pretorius has multiple routes to points. He is the side's all-phase strike bowler, and has a knack of picking up key wickets. Against a JSK batting lineup that doesn't seem to be holding pick, he's very likely to end up with a sizeable Dream11 haul.