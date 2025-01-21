DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 21, 2025

The Durban's Super Giants (DSG) and MI Cape Town (MICT) face off in an SA20 2025 clash between two teams at opposite ends of the points table on Tuesday, January 21, at Kingsmead in Durban.

DSG were subject to a crushing defeat by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), and had it not been for some valuable rearguard action from Naveen-ul-Haq, things could've been much worse. They currently sit at the bottom of the points table and are winless in four matches.

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town are second on the points table and have looked solid and dominant for most of this season, winning three out of their five matches thus far. They recorded a crucial win over rivals Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in their last outing, with Ryan Rickelton making a sensational return to bat them to victory.

This is a big game for both teams and with plenty of big-name stars going up against each other, a thrilling contest awaits. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options in this fixture.

Durban's Super Giants' all-rounder Wiaan Mulder could be a useful Dream11 captaincy pick in this fixture. Despite his high points ceiling and multiple routes to points, Mulder has underperformed in SA20 2025 so far, and with that coinciding with DSG also having a lean phase, he'll want to break out of this poor run and help his team move back up the points table.

Usually batting at No. 5 or even higher, Mulder's power game was on full display in DSG's first and only win of the season over the Pretoria Capitals, when he smashed a 19-ball 45 at Kingsmead. He is also a very handy bowler for the team, and his medium pace could prove ideal on what could be a tacky surface.

While he isn't a proven captaincy option by any means, Mulder has the potential to become a solid Dream11 armband pick.

#2 Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (MICT)

Proteas pace-bowling powerhouse Kagiso Rabada has been a quiet performer for MI Cape Town this season, picking up four wickets in as many matches at a decent bowling average of 23.00. However, those numbers aren't reflective of his real wicket-taking potential, and he could bolster them with a game against a shaky DSG batting lineup.

The pacy Rabada is a strike bowler for pretty much any team he plays for, and he has picked up 268 wickets in only 215 T20 matches. He also likes playing at Durban in the shorter format, scalping eight three wickets in three T20s at the venue, with a stellar bowling average of only 9.2!

While the wickets haven't come yet, Rabada remains a popular Dream11 option, and for those willing to take the plunge, he could reward them with a sizeable captaincy haul.

George Linde (centre) is the joint-highest wicket-taker for MICT this season.

George Linde remains one of the most popular and most-captained Dream11 assets in the SA20, and there's little reason why that should change ahead of today's fixture. In a venue that has been very kind to spinners, Linde could well spin a web around the DSG batters who have struggled to put opposition spinners away this season, with Heinrich Klaasen not yet hitting his stride.

Linde's potential to get promoted up the batting order increases his appeal as a Dream11 option, especially after what he did the last time he played at Kingsmead. Linde recorded a mega Dream11 haul in South Africa's thrilling T20I win over Pakistan last month, where he smashed 48 off 24 balls before bowling an excellent spell of 4/21 in four overs to round it off.

He clearly has the confidence and the ability to perform at this venue, and he's one of the more easier captaincy decisions to make this season.

