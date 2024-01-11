DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2024, Match 2

The second match of the SA20 League 2024 will see Durban Super Giants (DSG) square off against MI Cape Town (MICT) at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Thursday, January 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

These two were the bottom two teams of SA20 League 2023, but will be looking forward to starting their 2024 journey on a positive note. MI Cape Town only won three of their 10 matches in the 2023 season, while Durban Super Giants won four of their 10 matches.

MI Cape Town have a very good squad but Durban Super Giants are the clear favorites to win today's match.

DSG vs MICT Match Details

The second match of the SA20 League 2024 will be played on January 11 at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The game is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DSG vs MICT, Match 2

Date and Time: January 11 2024, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers enjoy pounce in the initial overs while middle and death overs are dominated by batters.

DSG vs MICT Form Guide

DSG - Will be playing their first match.

MICT - Will be playing their first match.

DSG vs MICT Probable Playing XI

DSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley, Junior Dala

MICT Playing XI

No injury updates

Tom Banton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Kieron Pollard (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Nuwan Thushara

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match and is expected to perform well. N Pooran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Van Der Dussen

K Mayers and R Vab Der Dussen are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. D Brevis is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Curran

D Pretorius and S Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. L Livingstone is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Rabada

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Topley and K Rabada. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs too. K Maharaj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DSG vs MICT match captain and vice-captain choices

Q De Kock

Since the pitch is expected to help batters, you can make Q De Kock the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch, and take advantage of the pitch in the powerplay overs.

S Curran

S Curran is just another level beast when it comes to franchise leagues. He loves performing against Durban Super Giants and should do well in today's nail-biting match.

5 Must-Picks for DSG vs MICT, Match 2

Q De Kock

S Curran

D Pretorius

N Pooran

H Klassen

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock, N Pooran, H Klassen

Batters: K Mayers, K Pollard, R Van Der Dussen

All-rounders: S Curran, L Livingstone, D Pretorius

Bowlers: K Rabada, R Topley

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock, N Pooran, H Klassen, T Banton

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, D Brevis

All-rounders: S Curran, W Mulder, D Pretorius

Bowlers: K Rabada, R Topley