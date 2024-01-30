DSG vs PC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 30, 2024

Durban's Super Giants (DSG) and the Pretoria Capitals (PC) face off in the 24th match of SA20 2024 on Tuesday, January 30, at Kingsmead in Durban.

It's the battle between the table-toppers Durban and the fifth-placed Pretoria Capitals who're on opposite ends of the qualification spectrum. DSG's thumping 125-run win over the Paarl Royals on Sunday made them the first team to qualify for the playoffs. They arguably also sealed a spot in the top two.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are in a race with Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town to make that final playoff spot their own. Their previous outing against JSK getting washed out wouldn't have helped.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

Tony de Zorzi in action in the Boxing Day Test against India a few weeks ago.

Tony de Zorzi is probably the only DSG differential who has a high points ceiling, as the team's success makes most of the players from their team a popular option. However, the star of the Proteas' ODI series against India last month hasn't been able to fire in the T20 format just yet, but he is being backed by the Super Giants, and it's about time he delivers.

The southpaw is an extremely talented batter with a wide range of shots, and on this surface where you have to make the most of the powerplay, there's a good chance he tees off right from ball one and has a stellar outing. While it is a risky selection, Tony de Zorzi is definitely a player to back as your Dream11 differential.

With the influential all-rounder James Neesham out injured for the Pretoria Capitals, his replacement Corbin Bosch has some big shoes to fill in the playing XI. While he hasn't had much of an opportunity in this edition of the SA20, he did pick up a two-wicket haul in the Capitals' first match of the tournament against the Paarl Royals.

Now that he's one of six bowling options for the Capitals, he's all but guaranteed to get a couple of overs with the ball. Given how good the DSG bowling lineup is, there's also a very good chance he's required to bat at No. 6 or No. 7. All in all, he's a Dream11 differential who should be very involved in this match, and is a great choice for a punt.

Adil Rashid will be the most important bowler for the Pretoria Capitals on a surface where spinners have reigned supreme. In the last match played at this venue, Noor Ahmad simply ran through the Paarl Royals batting lineup, picking up a 5-fer at an economy rate of less than 3.50.

The Capitals need a similar effort from one of their bowlers to stop the rampaging DSG batting lineup, Heinrich Klaasen, in particular. That's where someone like Adil Rashid with all his experience and skill comes in. It's surprising to see this champion spinner with differential ownership at a venue that plays right to his strengths.

He's definitely the best Dream11 differential in this match.