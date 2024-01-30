DSG vs PC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 match – January 30, 2024

On Tuesday, January 30, Durban's Super Giants (DSG) lock horns with Pretoria Capitals (PC) in the 24th game of the SA20 2024 at Kingsmead, Durban.

The Super Giants qualified for the playoffs after a massive 125-run victory over Paarl Royals on Sunday. Batting first, they scored 208-7, thanks to Matthew Breetzke’s 78 and Heinrich Klaasen’s 16-ball half-century, before restricting the Royals to 83, with Noor Ahmad taking a five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals had a no-result against Joburg Super Kings after rain interrupted in the fifth over. They are fifth in the points table with two wins in seven games.

The Capitals beat the Super Giants this season by 17 runs. On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain of your DSG vs PC Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Matthew Breetzke (DSG) - 7.5 credits

Matthew Breeztke of Durban Super Giants (Credits: X/DurbanDG)

Matthew Breetzke has provided quick starts to the Super Giants. He has smashed 301 runs in eight innings at an impressive strike rate of 144.01, including a stunning 78-run knock in the previous game.

Breetzke scored 33 off 24, including four fours and two sixes, in the reverse fixture against the Capitals. He will look to produce an even more impressive innings in the upcoming game.

#2 Will Jacks (PC) - 9.0 credits

Will Jacks celebrating a wicket (Credits: X/PretoriaCapsSA)

Will Jacks is one of the top all-rounders of SA20 2024. He has made vital contributions with both bat and ball, scoring 177 runs and chipping in five wickets.

Jacks smashed a century against the Super Giants in their last meeting. He also picked up a couple of wickets for 18 runs, making him an ideal option for your DSG vs PC Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Marcus Stoinis (DSG) - 8.5 credits

Marcus Stoinis of Durban Super Giants (Credits; X/DurbanSG)

Marcus Stoinis has been a reliable bowling all-rounder for the Super Giants. He scored 38 runs and also picked up a wicket in the previous game against Paarl Royals.

His overall performance in five games includes 10 wickets and scoring 63 runs. While he didn't have a substantial impact with the bat in the reverse fixture at Centurion, he managed a wicket.

