DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2024, Match 10

The 10th match of the SA20 League 2024 will see Durban Super Giants (DSG) face Pretoria Capitals (PRC) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, January 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything need to know about the DSG vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Durban Super Giants have won all of their last three matches of the SA20 League 2024. Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches and will be looking forward to making a comeback in today's match.

Pretoria Capitals have a very good squad but Durban Super Giants are the clear favorites to win today's match.

DSG vs PRC Match Details

The 10th match of the SA20 League 2024 will be played on January 18 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DSG vs PRC, Match 10

Date and Time: 18th January 2024, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park in Centurion is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with death bowlers taking wickets. The last match here was played between Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals, where a total of 410 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

DSG vs PRC Form Guide

DSG - W W W

PRC - L L

DSG vs PRC Probable Playing XI

DSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj (c), Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson.

PRC Playing XI

No injury updates

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Jimmy Neesham (c), Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Hardus Viljoen, Daryn Dupavillon.

DSG vs PRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. H Klassen is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Rossouw

M Breetzke and R Rossouw are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. C Ingram is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Smuts

D Pretorius and J Smuts are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. W Jacks is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

R Topley

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Topley and R Gleeson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. K Maharaj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DSG vs PRC match captain and vice-captain choices

J Smuts

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make J Smuts the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He has earned 223 points in the last two matches.

W Jacks

W Jacks is one of the best all-rounder picks for today's match. He loves performing against Durban Super Giants and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 63 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for DSG vs PRC, Match 10

Q De Kock

W Jacks

J Smuts

H Klassen

J Neesham

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: Q De Kock, N Pooran, H Klassen, P Salt

Batters: R Rossouw, M Breetzke

All-rounders: W Jacks, J Smuts, J Neesham, D Pretorius

Bowlers: R Topley

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Q De Kock, N Pooran, H Klassen, P Salt

Batters: R Rossouw

All-rounders: W Jacks, J Smuts, J Neesham, D Pretorius

Bowlers: R Gleeson, R Topley