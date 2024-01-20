DSG vs SEC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan. 20, 2024

The Durban Supergiants and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape lock horns in the first match of an SA20 2024 double-header on Saturday, January 20, at Kingsmead in Durban.

Durban suffered their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of the Pretoria Capitals, with Will Jacks completely unstoppable on the night. Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers entered the playing XI following Nicholas Pooran's departure, and while Stoinis made his presence felt, Mayers couldn't quite do the same.

SEC last played on Tuesday, registering a narrow four-run win over MI Cape Town, with Jordan Hermann scoring a glorious century.

Defending a target of 203, SEC were losing in the first half of the run chase as the MICT openers cut loose. However, some tight bowling from Liam Dawson and timely wickets from Ottniel Baartman helped them choke MICT.

This venue suits both these teams and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials to consider.

#3 Liam Dawson (ALL) (SEC)

Kingsmead is arguably the most spinner-friendly venue in the league, and Liam Dawson is SEC's most important bowler in this match, as a result.

The left-arm spinner will be crucial in stopping the rampage from the attacking DSG batters. On a wicket where the ball will stop on its way to the batters, you can expect plenty of mistimed aggressive shots off his bowling to find their way to the fielders.

So far, Dawson has only one wicket in two matches but he has been pretty economical in venues hard to bowl in for the spinners. This one is right up his alley and he will be a smart investment for Dream11 players. Dawson's also a very handy batter, and if it comes to it, could also contribute through that avenue.

He's a Dream11 differential who could really reward you.

#2 Tom Abell (BAT) (SEC)

Tom Abell in action for Somerset in the Vitality Blast T20 2023 Final.

England batter Tom Abell made a terrific start to this edition of the SA20, scoring a 36-ball 65 in his only innings of the season in SEC's 35-run defeat to the Durban Supergiants.

With the first game getting washed out, and Markram and Stubbs promoting themselves in their more recent outing against MICT, Abell's knock seems to have been forgotten. He finds himself with some low ownership going into this match.

However, Abell is very likely to bat at No.3 for them and is a smart batter with the ability to switch gears instantly. On a spin-friendly surface, his wide range of shots and batting guile should see him score plenty of runs. He's one Dream11 differential to consider.

#1 Kyle Mayers (BAT) (DSG)

With Nicholas Pooran out of the team, Kyle Mayers seems to have found a place at the top of the order for the Durban Supergiants. The fact that Quinton de Kock demoted himself to No. 3 to accommodate the batting all-rounder shows what a destructive player he is.

While he fell early for a run-a-ball 11 in his first match of the season, everyone knows what Mayers is capable of, especially in batter-friendly conditions in the powerplay. His medium pace could also be very handy on this two-paced surface and he could also pick up some points with the ball.

A quality all-rounder like him with such low ownership heading into a match is a rarity and Dream11 managers should make the most of it and bring him in.