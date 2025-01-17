DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 17, 2025

The Durban Super Giants (DSG) take on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the 11th match of SA20 2025 on Friday, January 17, at Kingsmead in Durban.

Both teams come into this match on the back of a defeat in their previous encounter. Despite a valiant half-century from Quinton de Kock, DSG fell short by 28 runs in their run chase against the Joburg Super Kings (JSK).

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram's SEC was absolutely ripped apart by the Pretoria pace attack, and had it not been for a fighting half-century from Marco Jansen, they would've suffered utter humiliation. They eventually lost by six wickets with four overs to spare.

Both teams will be desperate to bounce back with a win tonight, with SEC, in particular, searching for their first. Let's look at three players who'd be solid captaincy options on Dream11.

#3 Chris Woakes (ALL) (DSG)

English seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has made a solid start to his SA20 career, picking up two wickets apiece in his opening two matches. While he's usually known for his prowess with the new ball, Woakes has proven to be a reliable option even at the death, picking up all of his four wickets so far in the second half of the bowling innings.

He also came into bat at No.7 for DSG against JSK, and while he couldn't score enough runs in that fixture, it certainly bodes well for his all-round point-scoring potential.

A very experienced and skillful bowler capable of picking up wickets both with the new ball and at the death, Woakes could prove to be a consistent performer this season, making him a safe Dream11 captaincy pick.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (DSG)

Klaasen batting in a T20I series against India in 2024.

It's a surprise to see Heinrich Klaasen not exploding yet in this edition of the SA20, given his pyrotechnics in the previous edition of the league that propelled the Durban Super Giants to the Final. After getting out for a duck in the first match against Pretoria, Klaasen showed signs of returning to form against JSK, but his promising innings was cut off for a 17-ball 29 by an innocuous tickle down the leg side.

Klaasen's heroics with the bat in the SA20 need no introduction, and while his current form hasn't been the best, he is still undoubtedly one of the best white-ball batters in cricket right now. Klaasen is due a big score and it could well come against a struggling SEC side.

Despite his sub-par record against this opposition thus far, Klaasen's destructive ability makes him a solid Dream11 captaincy option.

#1 Marco Jansen (ALL) (SEC)

Despite how poorly his team has been playing, Marco Jansen's status as the best Dream11 captaincy option in the league hasn't changed one bit. The all-rounder single-handedly kept his team in the game, saving them from utter humiliation against the Pretoria Capitals.

His 35-ball 51 helped his team cross the 110-run mark and almost bat out the full 20 overs. He also bowled a terrific spell with the new ball, including a maiden over, and while he was unlucky not to pick up a wicket, his very high points ceiling on Dream11 was evident.

While SEC may not be the favorites on paper to win this tie, Jansen remains one of the best captaincy options in this match.

