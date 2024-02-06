DSG vs SEC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 Qualifier 1 – February 6, 2024

On Tuesday, February 6, Durban Super Giants (DSG) lock horns with Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in Qualifier 1 of the SA20 2024, at Newlands in Cape Town.

The Super Giants have been among the top two teams, this season. They finished second in the points table with seven wins and three losses. They beat Joburg Super Kings in their last league game by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape notched up their seventh win in the last game, marking their fourth consecutive victory. The win catapulted them to the pinnacle of the points table with 33 points.

Although they beat Super Giants in their first meeting this season, they couldn't replicate the success in the reverse fixture. On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your DSG vs SEC Dream11 fantasy team.

#3 Tristan Stubbs (SEC) - 8.5 credits

Tristan Stubbs in action (Credits: X/SunrisersEC)

Tristan Stubbs has mustered 231 runs in seven innings, averaging 57.75. He has scored two fifties this season, both against Durban Super Giants, including an unbeaten 66-run knock.

Stubbs has also been involved in 12 dismissals, making him a wise choice for captain/vice-captain of your DSG vs SEC Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen (DSG) - 9.0 credits

Heinrich Klaasen in action (Credits: X/DurbanSG)

Heinrich Klaasen is the second-leading run-scorer for the Durban Super Giants, amassing 350 runs in 10 games.

With an impressive average of 43.75 and an outstanding strike rate of 207.10, he has been a key contributor to their success. He has scored 150 runs in the last four games, including one half-century.

Having scored 44 runs against Sunrisers in the previous two games, he will be keen to capitalize on his current form.

#1 Jon-Jon Smuts (DSG) - 8.5 credits

JJ Smuts scored a half-century Super Kings last game (Credits: X/DurbanSG)

JJ Smuts has been a key all-rounder for DSG this season. He has smashed 286 runs in nine games, averaging 35.75, and striking 140+. He has contributed in bowling as well, taking four wickets in six innings.

This season, Smuts scored 84 runs in two games against Sunrisers and also picked up two wickets. iven his all-round prowess, he will be a safe choice for captain/vice-captain of your DSG vs SEC Dream11 fantasy team.

