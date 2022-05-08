DSRS vs VFSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 6

The Dennery Segment Rising Stars (DSRS) will take on the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers (VFSS) in Match 6 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 on Monday, May 13. The Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia will host this contest.

Both sides are arriving into this game after suffering a loss in their previous match against the Babonneau Leatherbacks. DSRS lost their match by 23 runs and are second in the standings. Meanwhile, VFSS lost their opening game against the same opposition by 30 runs. They are third in the points table as things stand.

DSRS vs VFSS Probable Playing 11 Today

DSRS XI

Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Zenus Modeste, Gervanni Clement, Ishmael Clement, Deylan James, Alex Regis (wk), Rudel Mathurin, Bradley Giddings, Azad Faucher, Vernon Emmanuel.

VFSS XI

Quint Mesmain, Kamanie Laure, Atanus Alberson, Hafeez Ali, Dishon Rampal, Hervey Philip, Jaylan Chandler, Grison Joseph(wk), Ignatius Alexander, Evan Deterville, Javid Burke.

Match Details

Match: DSRS vs VFSS, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 6.

Date and Time: May 9, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 140 is expected to be par here.

Today’s DSRS vs VFSS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Regis is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He is a reliable presence in the middle-order for his side.

Batters

H Ali will be hoping to lead his team from the front. He picked up a wicket in the previous game and is expected to have a bigger impact here.

All-rounders

M Stanislaus is one of the finest youngsters in St Lucia’s domestic cricket circles. He will be hoping for a strong campaign here. Stanislaus picked up two wickets in the last match and is a good captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

B Giddings is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 13 runs in the last match.

Bowlers

Q Mesmain has been in great form. He scored 17 runs in the last game and also picked up a wicket.

Top 5 best players to pick in DSRS vs VFSS Dream11 prediction team

M Stanislaus (DSRS) – 68 points.

Q Mesmain (VFSS) – 58 points.

A Alberson (VFSS) – 39 points.

B Giddings (DSRS) – 36 points.

J Chandler (VFSS) – 36 points.

Important stats for DSRS vs VFSS Dream11 prediction team

M Stanislaus: Two wickets.

Q Mesmain: 17 runs and one wicket.

B Giddings: 13 runs.

DSRS vs VFSS Dream11 Prediction Today

DSRS vs VFSS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Regis, J Chandler, H Ali, D James, S St Rose, M Stanislaus, B Giddings, D Rampal, Q Mesmain, A Alberson, L Modeste.

Captain: M Stanislaus | Vice-Captain: B Giddings.

DSRS vs VFSS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Regis, J Chandler, H Ali, D James, J Burke, M Stanislaus, B Giddings, Q Mesmain, A Alberson, L Modeste, Z Modeste.

Captain: Q Mesmain | Vice-Captain: H Ali.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra