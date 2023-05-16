DST vs CRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10 2023, Match 44

Donaustadt (DST) will take on Cricketer CC (CRC) in the 44th match of the ECS Austria T10 2023 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Vienna on Tuesday, May 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DST vs CRC Dream11 prediction.

Donaustadt have been in magnificent form this season. They are yet to lose a game, winning seven matches in a row and sitting pretty at the top of the standings with 14 points.

Cricketer CC have been in good form as well. With four wins, two losses, and a no-result to their name, they are fourth in the points table.

DST vs CRC Match Details, ECS Austria T10 2023

The 44th match of the ECS Austria T10 2023 between Donaustadt and Cricketer CC will be played on May 16 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Vienna. The game is set to take place at 7 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Donaustadt vs Cricketer C, Match 44, ECS Austria T10 2023

Date & Time: May 16th 2023, 7 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna

DST vs CRC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Vienna is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards today.

DST vs CRC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Donaustadt: W, W, W, W, W

Cricketer CC: NR, L, L, W, W

DST vs CRC Probable Playing 11 today

Donaustadt Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Donaustadt Probable Playing XI: Iqbal Hossain, Mohibullah Shenwari, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Muhammad Sadiq, Qadargul Utmanzai, Asif Zazai (wk), Sahel Zadran, Osman Khan, Aman Ahmadzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar.

Cricketer CC Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Cricketer CC Probable Playing XI: Bilal Zalmai (c), Samargol Messalhn, Jaweed Zadran, Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Khanagha Hamdard, Bashir Ahmad (wk), Nasrullah Mirakhel, Shahab Khan, Abdul Naser Babakarkheil, Shafiq Safi.

Today’s DST vs CRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Iqbal Hossain (7 matches, 146 runs)

Iqbal Hossain has been in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 146 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 211.59 with the help of 16 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Razmal Shigiwal (7 matches, 185 runs)

Razmal Shigiwal has aggregated 185 runs at a strike rate of 268.12 in the ECS Austria T10 2023. He has smacked 21 sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jaweed Zadran (7 matches, 76 runs, 5 wickets)

Jaweed Zadran can be effective with both the bat and ball. The left-arm pace-bowling all-rounder has scored 76 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 237.50. He has also picked up five wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Sahel Zadran (7 matches, 7 wickets, 70 runs)

Sahel Zadran has bowled well in the ECS Austria T10 2023, taking seven wickets in as many games. He has scored 70 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 280.00.

DST vs CRC match captain and vice-captain choices

Aman Ahmadzai (7 matches, 120 runs, 8 wickets)

Aman Ahmadzai has scored 120 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 210.53. On the bowling front, he has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.29.

Bilal Zalmai (7 matches, 182 runs, 4 wickets)

Bilal Zalmai has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 182 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 245.95. with the help of 16 sixes and as many fours. The off-spinning all-rounder has also taken four wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DST vs CRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Aman Ahmadzai 120 runs & 8 wickets in 7 matches Bilal Zalmai 182 runs & 4 wickets in 7 matches Razmal Shigiwal 185 runs in 7 matches Jaweed Zadran 76 runs & 5 wickets in 7 matches Sahel Zadran 70 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches

DST vs CRC match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and consistent all-rounders in their ranks who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Aman Ahmadzai, Bilal Zalmai, Jaweed Zadran, Baseer Khan, and Sahel Zadran will be the ones to watch out for in the DST vs CRC game.

DST vs CRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DST vs CRC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Iqbal Hossain

Batters: Aman Ahmadzai (c), Razmal Shigiwal, Muhammad Sadiq, Samargol Messalhn

All-rounders: Bilal Zalmai (vc), Jaweed Zadran, Baseer Khan

Bowlers: Osman Khan, Sahel Zadran, Waqar Zalmai

DST vs CRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DST vs CRC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Iqbal Hossain, Qadargul Utmanzai

Batters: Aman Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal (vc), Samargol Messalhn

All-rounders: Bilal Zalmai, Jaweed Zadran

Bowlers: Osman Khan, Sahel Zadran (c), Ishaq Safi, Waqar Zalmai

