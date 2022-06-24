DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Match 24

Dubai (DUB) will lock horns with Ajman (AJM) in the 24th match of the Emirates D20 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, June 24.

Dubai are rock bottom in the standings, having managed to win only two out of their seven matches. They defeated Sharjah by 16 runs in their last game. Ajman, on the other hand, are third in the points table, winning four out of their eight matches. They defeated Sharjah by 67 runs in their last game.

DUB vs AJM Probable Playing 11 Today

DUB XI

Puniya Mehra (WK), Ammar Badami, Shaurya Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Shival Bawa, Farooq Momand, Ali Naseer, Harsh Bobade, Soorya Sathish, Ankur Sangwan, Shamim Ali.

AJM XI

Yasir Kaleem (C & WK), Sandeep Singh, Sagan Kalyan, Dawood Ejaz, Hameed Khan, Syed Essam, Ansh Tandon, Nasir Aziz, Muhammad Azhar, Sultan Ahmad, Nav Pabreja.

Match Details

DUB vs AJM, Emirates D20, Match 24

Date and Time: 24th June 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is a balanced one. While the batters will have to play out the initial phase before slogging, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to avoid the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 169 runs.

Today’s DUB vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kaleem: Kaleem has scored 222 runs at a strike rate of 115.63 in eight Emirates D20 matches.

Batters

Dawood Ejaz: Ejaz has racked up 179 runs at a strike rate of 170.48 in six outings.

Rameez Shahzad: Shahzad is Dubai's leading run-scorer in the Emirates D20 with 177 runs at a strike rate of 143.90 in eight games.

All-rounders

Farooq Momand: Momand has been in brilliant form in the tournament, having scored 87 runs and scalped eight wickets in eight games.

Shahnawaz Khan: Khan has taken 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.45, while also scoring 74 runs in five matches. He could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Harsh Bobade: Bobade is a lethal bowler who can trouble the Ajman batters on Friday. He has scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 9.22 in seven matches.

Sultan Ahmad: Ahmad possesses the ability to provide crucial breakthroughs, having picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.36 in eight matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUB vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

Shahnawaz Khan (AJM) - 500 points

Sultan Ahmad (AJM) - 496 points

Nasir Aziz (AJM) - 467 points

Yasir Kaleem (AJM) - 447 points

Farooq Momand (DUB) - 425 points

Important Stats for DUB vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

Shahnawaz Khan: 74 runs and 13 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 148.00 and ER - 6.45

Sultan Ahmad: 51 runs and 12 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 150.00 and ER - 7.36

Nasir Aziz: 53 runs and 13 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 96.36 and ER - 7.29

Yasir Kaleem: 222 runs in 8 matches; SR - 115.63

Farooq Momand: 87 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 138.10 and ER - 7.32

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20)

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Kaleem, Rameez Shahzad, Puniya Mehra, Dawood Ejaz, Hameed Khan, Nasir Aziz, Shahnawaz Khan, Farooq Momand, Sultan Ahmad, Shamim Ali, Harsh Bobade.

Captain: Shahnawaz Khan. Vice-captain: Rameez Shahzad.

DUB vs AJM Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Kaleem, Rameez Shahzad, Sandeep Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Nasir Aziz, Shahnawaz Khan, Farooq Momand, Muhammad Azhar, Sultan Ahmad, Soorya Sathish, Shamim Ali.

Captain: Farooq Momand. Vice-captain: Shahnawaz Khan.

