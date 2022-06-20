DUB vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 17

Dubai will take on Emirates Blues in the 17th match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday.

Dubai have been extremely underwhelming in this competition and will be under a lot of pressure heading into this match. They are rooted to the bottom of the standings. Dubai defeated Team Abu Dhabi by 49 runs in their last encounter.

Emirates Blues, on the other hand, have played five matches this season. They have won twice and have lost on three occasions. They are currently fourth in the standings and will look to climb upwards. They lost their previous match against Sharjah by seven wickets.

DUB vs EMB Probable Playing 11 Today

DUB XI

Ronak Panoly (c), Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Harsh Bobade, Punya Mehra, Shamim Ali, Shaurya Singh, Himanshu Seth, Shrey Sethi (wk), Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Farooq

EMB XI

Alishan Sharafu (c), Karthik Meiyappan, Ateeq Ur Rahman (wk), Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra, Adithya Shetty, Fahad Nawaz, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Rahul Bhatia, Dhruv Parashar, Soorya Sathish

Match Details

DUB vs EMB, Emirates D20 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: June 20, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track here at the ICC Academy will assist the batters more. It’s a more than decent surface to bat on and bowlers will have a hard time picking up wickets here.

Today’s DUB vs EMB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ur Rehman is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score important runs in the middle order and can strike the ball hard.

Batters

A Sharafu is an excellent asset and will be looking to lead the Emirates Blues' batting unit. He has scored 178 runs so far at a strike rate of 141.27. He could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your DUB vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

R Shahzad is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 127 runs in five games.

All-rounders

F Momand is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is extremely consistent as well. He has scored 39 runs and has also scalped three wickets so far.

Bowlers

H Bobade will be hoping to have a great game here. He has picked up seven wickets in five games.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

H Bobade (DUB) – 267 points

A Sharafu (EMB) – 256 points

A Shetty (EMB) – 242 points

R Shahzad (DUB) – 212 points

S Sathish (DUB) – 209 points

Important stats for DUB vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

H Bobade: Seven wickets

A Sharafu: 178 runs

A Shetty: 40 runs and six wickets

R Shahzad: 127 runs

S Sathish: 82 runs and three wickets

DUB vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Today

DUB vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ur Rehman, S Sethi, A Sharafu, R Shahzad, F Nawaz, R Panoly, F Momand, A Lakra, H Bobade, A Shetty, S Sathish

Captain: A Sharafu, Vice-Captain: H Bobade

DUB vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ur Rehman, A Sharafu, R Shahzad, F Nawaz, R Panoly, K Meiyappan, F Momand, A Lakra, H Bobade, A Shetty, S Sathish

Captain: A Lakra, Vice-Captain: F Momand

