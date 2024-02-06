DUB vs GUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 6, 2024

The Dubai Capitals (DUB) will square off against the Gulf Giants (GUL) in the 24th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will play host to this DUB vs GUL game on February 6.

The Dubai Capitals faced the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last game and suffered a loss. The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Knight Riders posted 183 on the board. The batters tried hard but fell short by 29 runs.

The Gulf Giants, meanwhile, got back to winning ways in their previous encounter. Their batters did a fine job of scoring 187 at the end of their 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Sharjah Warriors on 108 to win the game by a big margin of 79 runs.

Here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the DUB vs GUL clash on Tuesday.

#3 Jamie Overton (GUL) – 8 Credits

Jamie Overton in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/International League T20)

Jamie Overton of Gulf Giants had a very good outing against the Sharjah Warriors. He batted lower down the order and played a fantastic cameo of 25 off 15 balls before falling in the last over to power his side to 187/6.

While defending, Overton registered figures of 1/17 in his three overs. He picked up the big wicket of the in-form Johnson Charles. He can contribute with both bat and ball and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the DUB vs GUL contest.

#2 Jason Holder (DUB) – 8.5 Credits

Jason Holder celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Dubai Capitals)

Jason Holder of Dubai Capitals is back in form in the ILT20 2024. He was a bit expensive with the ball in their last game against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Holder conceded 47 runs in his overs and picked the lone wicket of Sunil Narine.

Chasing 184, Holder batted at eight and played a sensational cameo. He struck the ball cleanly and scored 42 off just 21 balls before departing in the 17th over. His knock comprised four boundaries and three biggies. He can fetch you valuable points with both bat and ball on Tuesday.

#1 Chris Lynn (GUL) – 8.5 Credits

Chris Lynn in action (Image Courtesy: X/Gul Giants)

Chris Lynn is in rich form in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. He represents the Gulf Giants and has scored 243 runs in five outings.

The right-handed batter averages 48.60 in the competition and played a vital role in their win over the Sharjah Warriors. He came out to bat at three and hit some lovely strokes, scoring 45 off 32 balls to give his side the momentum.

Lynn hit six boundaries and a maximum before falling in the 10th over. He is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the DUB vs GUL clash.

