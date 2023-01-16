DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 5

Dubai Capitals (DUB) will face Gulf Giants (GUL) in the fifth game of the International League T20 (ILT 20) 2023 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the DUB vs GG Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Capitals are coming off a win in their opening clash of the tournament against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. They sit pretty at the top of the table with a net run rate of +3.650.

The Giants, meanwhile, also registered a win in their first game, against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. They're third in the standings with a net run rate of +2.323.

DUB vs GUL Match Details, ILT20

The first game of the International League T20 2023 will be played on January 16 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 7.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DUB vs GUL, ILT20 2023, Match 5

Date and Time: January 16, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

DUB vs GUL Pitch Report

The pitch has been a balanced one. It has stayed true in both games played. A good contest between the bat and the ball can be expected.

Last two matches on this pitch (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 1

Average score batting first: 166

Average score batting second: 131

DUB vs GUL Form Guide

DUB: W

GUL: W

DUB vs GUL probable playing XIs for today’s match

DUB Team/Injury News

No major update

Dubai Capitals Probable Playing XI

Robin Uthappa, Joe Root, Bhanukla Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell (c), Sikandar Raza, Yusuf Pathan, Ravi Bopara, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Luqman Hazrat, Raja Akif

GUL Team/Injury News

No major update

Gulf Giants Probable Playing XI

James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Pope, Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Aayan Afzal Khan, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma

DUB vs GUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

The Sri Lankan top-order can be destructive on his day. Rajapaksa might be a risky pick, but he's the best choice in the wicketkeepers category.

Batter

Rovman Powell

The Dubai Capitals captain led his team from the front in the opening game. Powell can also bowl a few overs and is a very crucial pick.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza

Raza has been in a great form in recent international games. He can change the course of a game with both bat and ball.

Bowler

Chris Jordan

Jordan is a death-over specialist. Hence, the English bowler could be a very important pick.

DUB vs GUL match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Raza failed to deliver up to expectations in the first game but has great dynamism and can be a great point multiplier pick.

Rovman Powell

Powell played a brilliant hand with the bat in the first game. He has hit good form early in the tournament and will look to make the most of it.

DUB vs GUL Match Top Five Must Picks

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 9 Runs in 1 Match

Robin Uthappa - 43 Runs in 1 Match

Rovman Powell - 48 runs in 1 Match

Sanchit Sharma - 3 Wickets in 1 Match

James Vince - 65 Runs in 1 Match

DUB vs GUL match expert tips

James Vince looked good with the bat in the first game. He can turn out to be a crucial pick.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head-to-Head League

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: Robin Uthappa, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: David Wiese, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sanchit Sharma

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Grand League

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ollie Pope

Batters: Robin Uthappa, James Vince, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sanchit Sharma

Poll : 0 votes