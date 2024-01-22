DUB vs SJH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 match – January 22, 2024

The Dubai Capitals (DUB) will square off against the Sharjah Warriors (SJH) in the fifth match of the International League T20 (ILT20). This high-octane DUB vs SJH clash will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday (January 22).

The Dubai Capitals had an outstanding outing against the MI Emirates. The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Emirates to 159/9. Scintillating knocks from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (81) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (54) helped them chase down the total in just 16 overs.

The Sharjah Warriors, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to their ILT20 2024 campaign. They lost to the Gulf Giants on the opening day. Maheesh Theekshana grabbed four scalps as the Giants posted 198 on the board. The Warriors finished their innings on 167/7 to lose the game by 31 runs.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DUB vs SJH game on Monday.

#3 Maheesh Theekshana (SJH) – 8 credits

Maheesh Theekshana in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

When the Sharjah Warriors faced the Gulf Giants, all their bowlers except Maheesh Theekshana kept struggling. He bowled a brilliant spell to pick up four wickets and conceded only 15 runs in his four overs to help the Warriors restrict the Giants to 198.

Theekshana was exceptional with the ball for the Warriors and he is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team in the DUB vs SJH clash.

#2 Sikandar Raza (DUB) – 9 credits

Sikandar Raza celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sikandar Raza represents the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 2024. He played a crucial role in their win over the MI Emirates on Saturday. He used all his experience and registered figures of 3/21 in his four overs which helped them restrict MI Emirates to 159/9.

Raza accounted for the wickets of Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran and Ambati Rayudu. You can rely on him to fetch you valuable points in the upcoming DUB vs SJH contest on Monday.

#1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DUB) – 8 credits

Rahmanullah Gurbaz in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was sensational with the bat for the Dubai Capitals in their win over the MI Emirates. Chasing 160, Gurbaz opened the batting and went berserk. He hit eight boundaries and four maximums, displaying a T20 batting masterclass.

Gurbaz scored 81 off just 39 balls which helped them chase down the total comfortably. With the kind of form Gurbaz is in, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 team and you can make him the captain to earn big.

