DUM vs DHA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 17th, 2021

The second match of the Jharkhand T20 League will see Dumka Daredevils lock horns with Dhanbad Dynamos. The match will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The two sides will look to start their campaign with a victory.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 for the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match between Dumka Daredevils and Dhanbad Dynamos.

#3 Abhishek Yadav

Dhanbad Dynamos bowler Abhishek Yadav was the team's highest wicket-taker last season. He picked up 14 wickets from 10 games at an economy of 4.88. Not only did he pick up wickets, but also delivered economical spells for Dynamos in the Jharkhand T20 League 2020.

#2 Arnav Sinha

Dumka Daredevils batsman Arnav Sinha is a key pick in your Dream11 team. The 25-year old Jharkhand batsman can fetch you plenty of points with the bat during the club's season opener. He was the third-highest run-getter last season, with 259 runs to his name at a strike rate of 105.28.

Arnav belted 24 boundaries and 8 maximums in the inaugural edition of the Jharkhand T20 League. He'll look to score runs in bulk for his side once again.

#1 Nazim Siddiqui

Dynamos batsman Nazim Siddiqui was the highest run-getter in the inaugural edition of the Jharkhand T20 League. He amassed 282 runs from 11 matches at an average and a strike rate of 31.33 and 125.33, respectively. The 26-year-old player can whack every ball that comes his way.

Nazim hit 42 boundaries and seven maximums last season. The right-handed batsman will look to repeat his heroics once again in the ongoing edition of the Jharkhand T20 league.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand T20 League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava