Jharkhand T20 League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 2021 edition of the Jharkhand T20 League is all set to commence on July 17. Bokaro Blasters won the inaugural edition of Jharkhand T20, having defeated Dumka Daredevils in the summit clash of the competition.
Six teams will compete in the second edition of the Jharkhand T20 League. The teams are the Dumka Daredevils, Bokaro Blasters, Dhanbad Dynamos, Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers and Singhbhum Strikers.
Each team will get to play a total of 10 games in the league stage, which will be followed by the semi-finals and the final. All the matches of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
There will be a lot of youngsters taking part in the 2021 edition of the Jharkhand T20 League and they will get a chance to rub their shoulders with quite a few experienced players in this extravaganza.
The Jharkhand T20 League will serve as an opportunity for players to prove their mettle and make it to the state team during the upcoming domestic season.
Jharkhand T20 League 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Here is the complete schedule for Jharkhand T20 League 2021:
July 17, Saturday
Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders, 9:00 AM
Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 1:00 PM
July 18, Sunday
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers, 9:00 AM
Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters, 1:00 PM
July 19, Monday
Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, 9:00 AM
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, 1:00 PM
July 20, Tuesday
Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strikers, 9:00 AM
Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, 1:00 PM
July 21, Wednesday
Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils, 9:00 AM
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters, 1:00 PM
July 22, Thursday
Dumka Daredevils vs Singhbhum Strikers, 9:00 AM
Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 1:00 PM
July 23, Friday
Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils, 9:00 AM
Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, 1:00 PM
July 24, Saturday
Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 9:00 AM
Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders, 1:00 PM
July 25, Sunday
Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 9:00 AM
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers, 1:00 PM
July 26, Monday
Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters, 9:00 AM
Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, 1:00 PM
July 27, Tuesday
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, 9:00 AM
Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strikers, 1:00 PM
July 28, Wednesday
Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, 9:00 AM
Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils, 1:00 PM
July 29, Thursday
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters, 9:00 AM
Dumka Daredevils vs Singhbhum Strikers, 1:00 PM
July 30, Friday
Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 9:00 AM
Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils, 1:00 PM
July 31, Saturday
Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, 9:00 AM
Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 1:00 PM
August 2, Monday
First semi-final, 9:00 AM
Second semi-final, 1:00 PM
August 3, Tuesday
Final, 12:00 PM
Jharkhand T20 League 2021: Live-streaming details
Fan Code will live stream all matches of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 for fans in India.
Jharkhand T20 League 2021: Squads
Bokaro Blasters
Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda
Ranchi Raiders
Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav, Sachin Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh, Rishav Raj, Rounak Kumar, Umar Mallick, Aditya Singh, Harsha Rana, Roni Kumar, M Naveen, Pankaj Kumar
Dhanbad Dynamos
Aryan Hooda, Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhishek Choudhary, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Shakti Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena
Dumka Daredevils
Amit Gupra, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Shivam Rai, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand
Jamshedpur Jugglers
Rahil Khan, Vivek Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Umang Sethi, Ashish Kumar, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Rajandeep Singh, Vishal Singh, Arvind Kumar, Shresth Sagar
Singhbhum Strikers
Ankit Kumar, Hashit Namdev, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Ankit Raj Singh, Sumit Kumar
