Jharkhand T20 League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 2021 edition of the Jharkhand T20 League is all set to commence on July 17. Bokaro Blasters won the inaugural edition of Jharkhand T20, having defeated Dumka Daredevils in the summit clash of the competition.

#KarbonnJharkhandT20 2020 Champions Bokaro Blasters 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LBr08O4rpr — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) October 3, 2020

Six teams will compete in the second edition of the Jharkhand T20 League. The teams are the Dumka Daredevils, Bokaro Blasters, Dhanbad Dynamos, Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers and Singhbhum Strikers.

Each team will get to play a total of 10 games in the league stage, which will be followed by the semi-finals and the final. All the matches of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

There will be a lot of youngsters taking part in the 2021 edition of the Jharkhand T20 League and they will get a chance to rub their shoulders with quite a few experienced players in this extravaganza.

The Jharkhand T20 League will serve as an opportunity for players to prove their mettle and make it to the state team during the upcoming domestic season.

Jharkhand T20 League 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Here is the complete schedule for Jharkhand T20 League 2021:

July 17, Saturday

Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders, 9:00 AM

Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 1:00 PM

July 18, Sunday

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers, 9:00 AM

Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters, 1:00 PM

July 19, Monday

Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, 9:00 AM

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, 1:00 PM

July 20, Tuesday

Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strikers, 9:00 AM

Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, 1:00 PM

July 21, Wednesday

Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils, 9:00 AM

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters, 1:00 PM

July 22, Thursday

Dumka Daredevils vs Singhbhum Strikers, 9:00 AM

Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 1:00 PM

July 23, Friday

Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils, 9:00 AM

Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, 1:00 PM

July 24, Saturday

Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 9:00 AM

Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders, 1:00 PM

July 25, Sunday

Dumka Daredevils vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 9:00 AM

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers, 1:00 PM

July 26, Monday

Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters, 9:00 AM

Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, 1:00 PM

July 27, Tuesday

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, 9:00 AM

Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strikers, 1:00 PM

July 28, Wednesday

Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, 9:00 AM

Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils, 1:00 PM

July 29, Thursday

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters, 9:00 AM

Dumka Daredevils vs Singhbhum Strikers, 1:00 PM

July 30, Friday

Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 9:00 AM

Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils, 1:00 PM

July 31, Saturday

Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, 9:00 AM

Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 1:00 PM

August 2, Monday

First semi-final, 9:00 AM

Second semi-final, 1:00 PM

August 3, Tuesday

Final, 12:00 PM

Jharkhand T20 League 2021: Live-streaming details

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 for fans in India.

Jharkhand T20 League 2021: Squads

Bokaro Blasters

Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda

Ranchi Raiders

Congratulations to the Player of the Tournament of #KarbonnJharkhandT20 2020 - Aditya Singh pic.twitter.com/EKk1dDkNn9 — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) October 3, 2020

Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav, Sachin Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh, Rishav Raj, Rounak Kumar, Umar Mallick, Aditya Singh, Harsha Rana, Roni Kumar, M Naveen, Pankaj Kumar

Dhanbad Dynamos

Congratulations to the Emerging Player of the Tournament Batting of #KarbonnJharkhandT20 2020 - Satya Setu pic.twitter.com/ErOvEN4XLd — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) October 3, 2020

Aryan Hooda, Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Abhishek Choudhary, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Shakti Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena

Congratulations to the Emerging Player of the Tournament Bowling of #KarbonnJharkhandT20 2020 - Abhishek Yadav pic.twitter.com/rPwfKjhM8o — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) October 3, 2020

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Gupra, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Shivam Rai, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Rahil Khan, Vivek Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Umang Sethi, Ashish Kumar, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Rajandeep Singh, Vishal Singh, Arvind Kumar, Shresth Sagar

Singhbhum Strikers

Ankit Kumar, Hashit Namdev, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Ankit Raj Singh, Sumit Kumar

